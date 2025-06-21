HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Will England unleash Archer in 2nd Test?

June 21, 2025 21:47 IST

England selector Luke Wright said earlier this month that if Archer could get some action for Sussex he could be available for the second Test against India next month

IMAGE: England selector Luke Wright said earlier this month that if Archer could get some action for Sussex he could be available for the second Test against India next month. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Fast bowler Jofra Archer could be set for his first Test cricket action in more than four years after being named in English county side Sussex's squad for their trip to Durham, starting on Sunday.

 

Archer has not picked up a red cricket ball since May 2021 for Sussex after a series of injuries kept delaying his return.

He has since returned to international white-ball cricket for England, his last appearance coming in the ICC Champions Trophy one-day defeat to South Africa in March.

England selector Luke Wright said earlier this month that if Archer could get some action for Sussex he could be available for the second Test against India next month, with captain Ben Stokes saying the 30-year-old was desperate to return to Test cricket.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
