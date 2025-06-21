Sachin breaks down Pant's 'clever' strategy

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant pulled out some entertaining shots en route his ton on Day 2 of the Headingley Test on Saturday. Photograph: ICC/X

Rishabh Pant hit a 178-ball 134 before India were dismissed for 471 on Day 2 of their opening Test against England at Headingley, Leeds, on Saturday.

Pant brought up his seventh Test ton and hit an overall 12 fours and six sixes to dazzle with the bat, while putting on a robust 209-run stand for the fourth wicket with skipper Shubman Gill.

Pant played in his signature fashion, paddle sweeping, scooping and falling on his knees while going innovative.

Pant's effort earned accolades from Tendulkar, who lauded the wicketkeeper-batter's paddle sweep as a smart use of technique.

'Rishabh's falling paddle sweep is not accidental. It is intentional and extremely clever. Going down with the shot allows him to get under the ball and scoop it over leg slip with control,' Tendulkar wrote on his X handle.

'Also noticed something interesting during Bashir's spell. Shubman and Rishabh were speaking loudly in Hindi between deliveries. It wasn't just casual talk. They were playing mind games with the bowler, trying to disrupt his rhythm. These minor details may not appear on the scoreboard, but they can have a significant impact on the game,' added Tendulkar.