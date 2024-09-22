News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rishabh Pant Stays Put! Delhi Capitals Confirms Top Retention

Rishabh Pant Stays Put! Delhi Capitals Confirms Top Retention

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 22, 2024 10:39 IST
Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant's retention underscores his significance to Delhi Capitals, both on and off the field. Photograph: BCCI

Contrary to earlier rumours of a potential departure, Rishabh Pant is set to continue his tenure with the Delhi Capitals.

The franchise has confirmed that the talented wicketkeeper-batter will be their top retention choice ahead of the upcoming IPL mega auctions.

 

The decision was finalised following a meeting between Pant and Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal. This comes on the heels of Pant's impressive performance in the IPL 2024 season, where he amassed 446 runs at a strike rate of 155, emerging as the tournament's highest scorer. His consistent contributions have solidified his status as the franchise's all-time leading run-scorer.  

While the BCCI is yet to announce the official IPL retention policies, Delhi Capitals is reportedly keen to retain Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, along with overseas players like Jake Fraser-McGurk and Tristan Stubbs.

If the rules permit, the franchise also aims to retain uncapped Indian player Abhishek Porel.  

Pant's retention underscores his significance to Delhi Capitals, both on and off the field. His leadership, batting prowess, and impact on the team's dynamics make him a valuable asset that the franchise is eager to retain.

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

