Rediff.com  » Cricket » Fan Invades Pitch To Meet Kohli

Fan Invades Pitch To Meet Kohli

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 26, 2024 06:43 IST
Virat Kohli

Photograph: BCCI
 

Virat Kohli's return to form at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium was overshadowed by a security lapse during the IPL 2024 game on Monday, March 25, 2024.

A determined fan evaded security personnel and rushed onto the pitch to meet his idol.

The unidentified fan, clearly overwhelmed by his proximity to Kohli, knelt down and touched the Royal Challengers Bengaluru star's feet, followed by a tight hug.

Virat Kohli

While the heartwarming nature of the gesture cannot be denied, it raises concerns about the effectiveness of security measures at the stadium.

This incident has sparked discussions on social media, with many expressing concerns about potential risks to players and the smooth running of the game.

REDIFF CRICKET
