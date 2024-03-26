Fan Invades Pitch To Meet Kohli

Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli's return to form at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium was overshadowed by a security lapse during the IPL 2024 game on Monday, March 25, 2024.

A determined fan evaded security personnel and rushed onto the pitch to meet his idol.

The unidentified fan, clearly overwhelmed by his proximity to Kohli, knelt down and touched the Royal Challengers Bengaluru star's feet, followed by a tight hug.

While the heartwarming nature of the gesture cannot be denied, it raises concerns about the effectiveness of security measures at the stadium.

This incident has sparked discussions on social media, with many expressing concerns about potential risks to players and the smooth running of the game.