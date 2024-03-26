PBKS Vs RCB: Who Bowled The Best Spell?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's passionate fans witnessed everything they craved in their season's home opener -- a dominant batting performance, disciplined bowling, and a nail-biting finish.

However, the victory, secured in the final over, wasn't without its tense moments.

While Virat Kohli's magnificent knock stole the headlines, the RCB bowlers deserve immense credit for setting the stage for this thrilling finish. Their disciplined bowling performance throughout the innings restricted Punjab Kings to a manageable total.

A look at the best bowling performances from the Punjab Kings-Royal Challengers Bengaluru match:

Mohammed Siraj

Siraj's disciplined bowling performance (2-26) proved instrumental in restricting Punjab to a modest total. He set the tone for RCB's success by claiming a vital early wicket -- Jonny Bairstow, who was tempted into a pull shot off a shorter delivery after finding the boundary twice. This dismissal disrupted Punjab's top order and put them on the back foot.

The threat of a middle-order resurgence materialised with a 52-run partnership between Sam Curran and Jitesh Sharma. However, Siraj, along with Alzarri Joseph, combined to stem the flow of runs. Both bowlers bowled tight spells in the crucial 17th and 19th overs, applying pressure on the batsmen and keeping the scoring rate in check.

Siraj's mastery of the short ball shone once again. In the 19th over, he sent down a bouncer that Jitesh attempted to swat away but ended up skyrocketing in the air. Anuj Rawat, who had displayed good wicket-keeping skills throughout the game, calmly collected the catch to dismiss the dangerous Jitesh.

Yash Dayal

The young left-arm seamer proved his worth for RCB on Monday night, emerging as a key factor in restricting Punjab. Despite having only one prior T20 appearance at the Chinnaswamy (1/39 for Gujarat Titans last year), Dayal (1/23) showcased remarkable improvement.

Entrusted with the crucial Powerplay overs, Dayal thrived under pressure. His ability to swing the new ball and maintain tight lines throughout his spell kept the Punjab batters on their toes.

This disciplined bowling display effectively choked Punjab's scoring momentum in the early stages. Dayal's deliveries, particularly those that darted into Shikhar Dhawan from just short of good length, restricted scoring opportunities and set the tone for RCB's bowling dominance.

Harpreet Brar

Brar's left-arm spin emerged as a game-changer for Punjab, delivering a crucial spell (2/13) at a pivotal moment when Virat Kohli threatened to single-handedly steal the match.

Brar's strategy was refreshingly simple yet highly effective -- consistent deliveries hitting a good length.

A staggering 16 of his 24 balls were delivered on a full length, forcing the RCB batsmen onto the front foot and restricting their scoring options. He cleverly complemented this strategy with good pace, further challenging their ability to get under the deliveries.

Both of Brar's wickets showcased the effectiveness of his approach. A frustrated Rajat Patidar miscued a flatter delivery searching for a leg-side boundary on a good length ball. Glenn Maxwell, facing a similar delivery, was deceived by a cleverly disguised arm ball that resulted in an under-edge dismissal.

Brar's exceptional control was further emphasised by the fact that he conceded no boundaries in his entire four-over spell. Only one double was scored off him, with all other runs being singles.

Kagiso Rabada

Rabada's fiery pace posed a significant challenge for RCB from the outset of their chase.

Rabada continued his recent dominance over Faf du Plessis, dismissing the RCB captain for the third time in a row across three IPL matches. This early breakthrough put immediate pressure on RCB's batting order.

He then castled Cameron Green with a delivery that induced an outside edge, brilliantly taken by a diving Jitesh Sharma behind the stumps.

Rabada wasn't done. He continued to probe with his relentless pace and accuracy, testing the resolve of the RCB batters.

While he didn't add further wickets to his tally, his economical spell (2/23) and disciplined bowling applied a stranglehold on the scoring rate in the Powerplay overs.

PBKS Vs RCB: Who Bowled The Best Spell?