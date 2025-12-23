HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Will Cummins pay the T20 World Cup?

Will Cummins pay the T20 World Cup?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 23, 2025 14:29 IST

x

‘Whether Pat Cummins will be there or not, I can't really say. It's quite grey at the moment’

Pat Cummins

IMAGE: Pat Cummins’ participation at the T20 World Cup is uncertain. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Australia skipper Pat Cummins' chances of playing at next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka are "quite grey at the moment" as he battles a back stress issue that has affected his participation in the ongoing Ashes series against England.

Cummins returned to play the third Ashes Test in Adelaide after missing the opening two matches, picking up six wickets to help Australia clinch the series 3-0.

However, the Australian Test and ODI skipper will take no further part in the series and even his participation at the T20 World Cup is also uncertain. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh is Australia's T20I captain.

 

"Looking forward to the World Cup, whether he will be there or not, I can't really say. It's quite grey at the moment. We're hopeful," head coach Andrew McDonald was quoted as saying by 'ESPNCricinfo'.

The fast bowler was diagnosed with a lumbar stress reaction during Australia's tour of the West Indies in July. He underwent rehabilitation before being cleared for a carefully managed return in Adelaide.

"He's pulled up fine. He won't play any part in the rest of the series and that was a discussion that we had a long time out around his return," McDonald said.

"We were taking on some risk and people that reported on that would understand the risk associated with that rebuild. We've now won the series and that was the goal.

"So, to position him for further risk and jeopardise him long-term is not something that we want to do and Pat's really comfortable with that," he added.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin on February 7 across India and Sri Lanka with the summit clash set for March 8.

Australia's first match is on February 11 against Ireland at Colombo. Although Cummins captains the Test and ODI teams, all-rounder Mitch Marsh leads Australia in the shortest format.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Cummins to miss rest of Ashes, Smith takes charge
Cummins to miss rest of Ashes, Smith takes charge
England hit by boozing claims during Ashes break
England hit by boozing claims during Ashes break
PCB Flags India U-19 Team's 'Provocative Behaviour'
PCB Flags India U-19 Team's 'Provocative Behaviour'
Has Gill's T20I Career Ended?
Has Gill's T20I Career Ended?
'Indian Cricket Is A Strange Place'
'Indian Cricket Is A Strange Place'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Most Famous Bars In The World

webstory image 2

5 Best Geysers For Cosy Showers This Season

webstory image 3

The World's 7 Truly Fairytale Castles

VIDEOS

Aishwarya and Aaradhya jet off for New Year holiday in style0:46

Aishwarya and Aaradhya jet off for New Year holiday in style

Akshay Kumar, her sister Alka Bhatia attend screening of 'Ikkis'0:54

Akshay Kumar, her sister Alka Bhatia attend screening of...

Snow Removal begins in Kashmir's Chowkibal-Tangdhar1:29

Snow Removal begins in Kashmir's Chowkibal-Tangdhar

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO