Will Chahar, Rutu Be Fit For IPL 2022?

Will Chahar, Rutu Be Fit For IPL 2022?

By Rediff Cricket
March 14, 2022 13:12 IST
Deepak Chahar

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings stars Ruturaj Gaikwad, left, and Deepak Chahar are injured. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
 

Chennai Super Kings have begun their IPL 2022 pre-season camp in Surat, but the defending champions are still awaiting fitness updates on opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad and bowling spearhead Deepak Chahar.

While Ruturaj had a hand injury, Chahar sustained a hamstring tear during the series against the West Indies.

'We are not aware of their current fitness status and won't be able to tell you when they would join the squad,' CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan said.

'Obviously, the BCCI has told us that once they are match fit, they would intimate us. They are at the NCA currently.'

All India players need to be at the National Cricket Academy after sustaining an injury. They get a clearance certificate after appearing in various fitness tests once the rehabilitation programme is complete.

CSK begins its IPL 2022 campaign with a clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022's Game 1 on March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Ruturaj, 25, was the leading run-scorer in IPL 2021 and was retained by CSK ahead of the 2022 season.

CSK paid Rs 14 crore (Rs 140 million) for Chahar at the IPL 2022 auction, but the 29 year old may miss the first phase of the IPL, if not the full tournament.

Rediff Cricket
SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA

