Will Bumrah, Pant be seen in action at Old Trafford?

IMAGE: The fourth Test for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will begin at Old Trafford, Manchester, on July 23. Photograph: BCCI

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant are expected to play in the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford starting from July 23.

Bumrah, who was rested for the second Test at Edgbaston after India suffered a five-wicket defeat in the series opener at Headingley, returned to the playing XI for the third fixture at Lord's and grabbed a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

During the announcement of the squad for the England tour, chief selector Ajit Agarkar said that Bumrah would play only three Tests in the five-match series as part of his workload management.

The Lord's Test ended on Monday (July 14) and Bumrah will have eight days of rest before the next game, beginning on July 23.

So, he might feature at Old Trafford and is likely to miss the final Test, beginning on July 31 at the Oval.

Pant, on the other hand, injured his left index finger on Day 1 of the third Test while trying to stop a ball from Bumrah that strayed down the leg side.

He left the field and Dhruv Jurel replaced him behind the wicket.

Pant batted in both the innings and made a brilliant 74 off 112 balls in the first innings before scoring 9 off 12 balls in the second second essay.

According to Sky Sports, he will be fit enough to keep wickets in the fourth Test.

England are currently leading the five-match series 2-1.

England have already replaced Shoaib Bashir, who broke his finger during the third Test, with veteran spinner Liam Dawson.