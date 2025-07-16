HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » KL Rahul Reflects on Lord's Heartbreak

KL Rahul Reflects on Lord's Heartbreak

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 16, 2025 17:46 IST

x

KL Rahul

IMAGE: While the result at Lord’s stung, KL Rahul’s resilience and form have provided India with a silver lining. Photograph: KL Rahul/Instagram

Sometimes, even in defeat, a player’s character shines brightest. KL Rahul’s post after India’s painful Lord’s Test loss reminded fans that cricket is as much about resilience and learning as it is about results.

 

“Some games are more than wins or losses,” Rahul wrote. “They test your spirit, your character. And the learnings make you stronger.”

India came agonisingly close to a famous victory, only to fall short in a dramatic finish. The match ended in heartbreaking fashion as Mohammed Siraj was dismissed in freakish fashion — bowled by Shoaib Bashir after the ball rolled back onto the stumps — leaving Ravindra Jadeja stranded at the other end.

Despite the result, Rahul stood out once again. The elegant right-hander, who already had his name etched on the Lord’s Honours Board, added another century at the iconic venue — becoming only the second Indian after Dilip Vengsarkar to achieve the feat more than once.

In the ongoing series, Rahul has amassed 375 runs in three Tests at an impressive average of 62.50, including two centuries and a fifty. The standout form has also boosted his overall record in England. From 12 Tests in the country, he now has 989 runs at an average of 41.20, with four hundreds and two fifties across 24 innings. His highest score in England remains 149.

While the result at Lord’s stung, Rahul’s resilience and form have provided India with a silver lining — and fans with hope for the battles ahead.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul

KL Rahul

 

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Gill's Dilemma: Be Kohli... Or Be Himself?
Gill's Dilemma: Be Kohli... Or Be Himself?
BCCI breaks silence on Kohli-Rohit exit
BCCI breaks silence on Kohli-Rohit exit
'Gill Can Be A Great Captain'
'Gill Can Be A Great Captain'
Can 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Handle Fame?
Can 14-Year-Old Vaibhav Handle Fame?
England docked WTC points, slip to 3rd after Lord's win
England docked WTC points, slip to 3rd after Lord's win

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Katrina Kaif's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 2

4 O'Clock Dahi Puri: 25-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

7 Songs To Remember Pran

VIDEOS

'Can't win today's warfare with yesterday's weapons', says CDS Anil Chauhan2:27

'Can't win today's warfare with yesterday's weapons',...

Nora Fatehi spotted at Mumbai Airport1:35

Nora Fatehi spotted at Mumbai Airport

Massive protests outside Odisha Assembly over student's self-immolation1:45

Massive protests outside Odisha Assembly over student's...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD