KL Rahul Reflects on Lord's Heartbreak

Sometimes, even in defeat, a player’s character shines brightest. KL Rahul’s post after India’s painful Lord’s Test loss reminded fans that cricket is as much about resilience and learning as it is about results.

“Some games are more than wins or losses,” Rahul wrote. “They test your spirit, your character. And the learnings make you stronger.”

India came agonisingly close to a famous victory, only to fall short in a dramatic finish. The match ended in heartbreaking fashion as Mohammed Siraj was dismissed in freakish fashion — bowled by Shoaib Bashir after the ball rolled back onto the stumps — leaving Ravindra Jadeja stranded at the other end.

Despite the result, Rahul stood out once again. The elegant right-hander, who already had his name etched on the Lord’s Honours Board, added another century at the iconic venue — becoming only the second Indian after Dilip Vengsarkar to achieve the feat more than once.

In the ongoing series, Rahul has amassed 375 runs in three Tests at an impressive average of 62.50, including two centuries and a fifty. The standout form has also boosted his overall record in England. From 12 Tests in the country, he now has 989 runs at an average of 41.20, with four hundreds and two fifties across 24 innings. His highest score in England remains 149.

While the result at Lord’s stung, Rahul’s resilience and form have provided India with a silver lining — and fans with hope for the battles ahead.