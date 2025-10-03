WI lacked bite without Shamar, Alzarri: Rampaul

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
October 03, 2025 19:56 IST

West Indies' most experienced bowler with 21 Tests under his belt, has managed just one wicket in the 1st Test against India at Ahmebadad

IMAGE: West Indies' most experienced pace bowler with 21 Tests under his belt, has managed just one wicket in the ongoing 1st Test against India at Ahmedabad. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

West Indies bowling coach Ravi Rampaul on Friday rued losing the likes of Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph to injuries, whose unavailability left the team depleted for the India tour.

The struggling West Indies outfit came under pressure on Friday when three Indian batters -- KL Rahul (100), Dhruv Jurel (125) and Ravindra Jadeja (104 not out) -- scored centuries to propel the hosts to 448 for five for a massive lead of 286 runs at stumps on day two of the first Test.

 

"It was very difficult losing Shamar and Alzarri to injuries. The next in line was Johann Layne who was (a part of) the Test series against Australia. It was a big role to fill and we can see it in the fast bowling department that we did not really have an assistant with Jayden (Seales)," Rampaul rued after the second day's play.

"We tried different strategies. I guess, going forward, we could probably stick to that a little bit more. (But) there was not much there for the bowlers," he added.

West Indies, who had elected to bat on a lively track for 162, would not want to revisit their decision, Rampaul said.

"I guess if we had really batted a little better in that first hour (on day one) not losing those wickets, it could have been a different scenario. But after that session with the wickets that we lost put us in that situation," he said.

With the pitch here not assisting the spinners so far a great deal, Rampaul expressed his surprise.

"Definitely a little bit surprised. Spin didn't play a part that little bit earlier. We saw it today. Some balls spun later on in the afternoon, but yes, it was a bit surprising.

Ravi Jadeja was a little more attacking against the spinners and trying to throw them off their lines and hitting the ball over the top," Rampaul added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
