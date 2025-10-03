HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Jurel joins elite club, Jadeja nears Dhoni's mark

Jurel joins elite club, Jadeja nears Dhoni's mark

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 03, 2025 17:50 IST

x

Dhruv Jurel celebrates his maiden Test ton on Day 2 of the 1st Test against West Indies in Ahmedabad on Friday

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel celebrates his maiden Test ton on Day 2 of the 1st Test against West Indies in Ahmedabad on Friday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Dhruv Jurel became just the 12th India wicketkeeper to hammer a century in Test format following his swashbuckling exploits on the second day of the first Test against the West Indies on Friday in Ahmedabad.

After missing out on the special milestone against England last year, Jurel remained undeterred despite standing on 99. He whipped it wide of mid-on off West Indies skipper Roston Chase's spinning delivery to drill the ball for a four to bring his first hundred in his sixth Test.

He celebrated the landmark moment by holding the bat vertically and moving it to his left, leaving the spectators wondering what it actually meant. The dressing room stood on its feet and applauded Jurel for his sublime strokeplay. Jadeja, too, was all smiles and applauded on the other end.

 

The 24-year-old is the fifth Indian wicketkeeper to score his maiden Test ton against the Caribbean side, joining the special ranks of Vijay Manjrekar, Farokh Engineer, Ajay Ratra and Wriddhiman Saha. For India, it was the third century by a designated wicketkeeper in 2025, the most for them in a calendar year and the joint second-highest for any side in a calendar year, behind South Africa's four in 2013.

In the final moments of the day, Jurel flaunted his boundary-hitting muscle, sweeping, cutting and driving the ball for boundaries. He continued to bat at a high tempo and took the aerial route by dispatching the ball for a towering six straight down the ground. Jurel eventually perished at the hands of debutant Khary Pierre after giving away a healthy outside edge to Shai Hope.

As Jurel basked in the applause from the limited number of spectators, the 34-year-old Pierre celebrated his first Test scalp. 

After his 206-run partnership with Jurel ended, the world number one Test all-rounder continued to exude his composed presence on the crease.

Vice-captain Jadeja, who occasionally ambled out of the crease to launch the ball into the stands, pushed the ball for a single and celebrated his century with his usual bat-sword celebration. This was the third instance of three batters scoring a ton in a Test innings for India in 2025.

During his scorching display, Jadeja tonked five sixes off his vice-captain counterpart Jomel Warrican, the joint second most by an Indian batter against an opposition bowler in a Test innings. Jadea stands behind former captain MS Dhoni's six sixes off Dave Mohammad in St John's in 2006. The day concluded with India posting 448/5 in 128 overs, leading by 286 runs.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Green eyes full all-round role for Ashes after surgery
Green eyes full all-round role for Ashes after surgery
'It Always Feels Good When You Defeat A Good Team'
'It Always Feels Good When You Defeat A Good Team'
Gill, Abhishek tipped to break these ODI, T20I records
Gill, Abhishek tipped to break these ODI, T20I records
Gaming giant EA sold in biggest buyout ever
Gaming giant EA sold in biggest buyout ever
Ton-up Jurel salutes Indian Army!
Ton-up Jurel salutes Indian Army!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Sweets to Salads: 9 Recipes That Are All About Figs

webstory image 2

Upcoming Smartphones In October 2025

webstory image 3

7 Countries With The Highest Social Media Screen Time

VIDEOS

Cricketer Abhishek Sharma's sister Komal ties the knot1:07

Cricketer Abhishek Sharma's sister Komal ties the knot

Keerthy Suresh Turns Heads with Her Glamorous Airport Look!1:17

Keerthy Suresh Turns Heads with Her Glamorous Airport Look!

'She was asked for nude pics': Akshay Kumar reveals3:50

'She was asked for nude pics': Akshay Kumar reveals

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO