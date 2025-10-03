Abhishek reveals Gill's cheeky prank from U-16 days

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill are childhood buddies, having extensively played junior level cricket together. Photograph: BCCI

India’s young batting star Abhishek Sharma has revealed a cheeky side to his close friend and opening partner Shubman Gill, dating back to their junior cricketing days.

The Punjab duo, who now walk out together at the top of India’s T20I order, first shared the field in age-group cricket. Abhishek recalled an Under-16 tournament in Dharamsala,

Recalling the incident, Abhishek said on Breakfast with Champions: 'There is one guy who did a lot of mischief in age-group cricket but never got caught, and that is Shubman.

'I will tell you an incident. We were in Dharamsala for Under-16. Our hotel was 500m away from the stadium. We used to go there by bus. The driver was stopping the music, but we wanted to play Punjabi songs. He said no, and we got into an argument with him. And the one who was shouting the most was Shubman. The incident went to the coaches and the drivers complained.'

'They asked the drivers to identify who did it. There were 4-5 of us. Five of us were standing in a line and Shubman was last. The coach pointed towards each of us and asked the drivers. They told no it was not him (Shubman). I was shocked. They called the four of us out and made us sign a letter that was to send us back home. I was sad that how come the one who started it was not called out. He has a talent to change expressions. He made an innocent face that day,' he added.

Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill are childhood buddies, having extensively played junior level cricket together. They also train together under former India batter Yuvraj Singh.

Abhishek, who made his international debut last year, had an incredible Asia Cup campaign, amassing 314 runs at an average of 44.85.