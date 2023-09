Photograph: Anil Kumble/X

Anil Kumble took a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus from Bengaluru airport on Monday, September 11, 2023.

Private transport associations called a strike in Bengaluru to protest the Karnataka government's Shakti scheme that provides women free travel on non-premium government buses.



'BMTC trip back home today from the airport', the man with 619 Test wickets tells us on X.