Why Virat Kohli's Wordless Video Is Going Viral Today

Virat Kohli delivers a powerful message on International Women's Day, urging individuals to break the silence surrounding domestic violence and become active participants in creating a safer, more equitable society.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is seen standing against a muted background, silently holding a series of placards. Photograph: Virat Kohli/X

Key Points Virat Kohli launched a silent video campaign on International Women's Day to raise awareness about domestic violence.

The campaign encourages people to speak up and not be silent bystanders to abuse.

Kohli's video uses placards to convey a powerful message about the importance of addressing domestic violence.

Can silence make someone part of the problem? That's the uncomfortable question Indian cricket star Virat Kohli is urging people to reflect on this International Women's Day.

Instead of delivering a long speech or launching a dramatic campaign, Kohli appeared in a stark, almost wordless video, encouraging viewers to consider the role bystanders play when abuse occurs around them.

In the video shared on his X account, Kohli is seen standing against a muted background, silently holding a series of placards, one after the other. Each card carries a short message, gradually building the narrative. One of the cards reads, "Yes, this is about domestic violence," while another makes the message unmistakably clear: "Let's not be a silent spectator."

Wrogn's Partnership with Kohli

The video is part of a campaign by men's fashion brand Wrogn, which has partnered with Kohli to highlight the issue of domestic violence and the silence that often surrounds it.

At the end of the video, Kohli appears on camera and says, "Let today be a reminder to speak up. Happy Women's Day."

International Women's Day, observed globally on March 8, celebrates the achievements, leadership, and contributions of women across all spheres of life and reaffirms the collective commitment to gender equality, safety, dignity, and empowerment.