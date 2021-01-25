News
Why Chappell will never apologise for underarm ball

Why Chappell will never apologise for underarm ball

January 25, 2021 09:56 IST
'It was a negative thing in your life. Get over it. Get on with life'

'Whether I am sorry or whether I am not is not going to change anything'

Trevor Chappell

IMAGE: Australia’s Trevor Chappell said 'not much point' apologising to NZ for underarm ball. Photograph: Adrian Murrell/Allsport/Getty Images

Trevor Chappell has never apologised to New Zealand for the underarm ball that shocked the cricketing world in 1981 and the former Australia batsman says there is not much point doing so now as it would not change anything.

 

In the leadup to the 40th anniversary of the ball, which prevented New Zealand tying a one-day international and triggered condemnation of the Australia team, Chappell said he saw little worth in focusing on the 'negative event'.

“There is not much point. It was a negative thing in your life. Get over it. Get on with life," he told Brisbane's Courier-Mail newspaper.

"That’s also the reason why I have never said sorry to the New Zealanders. Whether I am sorry or whether I am not is not going to change anything. It is not going to make any difference to them."

"One thing I have learnt in life and focus on negative events it does not do you mental health or physical health any good."

Chappell was instructed by his older brother and then-captain Greg to bowl underarm at tailender Brian McKechnie, with New Zealand needing six runs off the final delivery to tie the ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Feb. 1, 1981.

It was the third match in a best-of-five series which was locked at 1-1.

McKechnie could only block the ball and Australia won by six runs. Underarm deliveries were not illegal at the time but considered against the spirit of the game.

Robert Muldoon, then New Zealand Prime Minister, said the ball was an "act of true cowardice and I consider it appropriate that the Australian team were wearing yellow".

Asked whether he would bowl the ball differently today, Chappell said he would have to because underarm bowling was subsequently outlawed.

"I was a new player in the team," the 68-year-old said. "I did not feel I had any authority to say, 'I don't think that is a great idea.'"

Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

