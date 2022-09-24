Why Tim David adds power to Australia's batting options

'We see him as a really versatile and flexible player and, obviously, his power speaks for itself.'

IMAGE: Australia’s captain Aaron Finch says young Tim David, despite the power he brings to the table, could bat ‘right towards the back end at the T20 World Cup, because the top order has done a great job’. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

Big-hitting Tim David is a "versatile and flexible" player. His presence only adds to the options Australia possess going into the T20 World cup, feels skipper Aaron Finch.

The Singapore-born batter, who is known from his explosive knocks, made his debut for Australia in the first T20 International.

“What Tim brings to the table obviously is some great form in competitions around the world. In various batting positions, I know in the PSL, he batted at 4 and had a great tournament; other tournaments, he batted five and six.

"So we see him as a really versatile and flexible player and, obviously, his power speaks for itself.

"We've all seen how destructive he can be once he gets in; in terms of the order, I think it just depends on the game situation; maybe, some match-ups in the opposition as well," said Finch.

Talking about David's batting position, he said: "Ideally, it'd be right towards the back end, because the top order has done a great job.

"But I think if you look down our World Cup squad, we've got some power there with (Glenn) Maxwell, (Marcus) Stoinis, David, (Matthew) Wade and (Steven) Smith. We've got a lot of options there which is really good."

Australia suffered a six-wicket loss to India in the second T20 International, in Nagpur on Friday, which was reduced to 8 overs a side due to wet outfield. David scored just 2 off 3 balls.

"It's important that you're always looking at ways to improve and obviously we were with Maxwell at three, Tim David at four. So we're trying to be a bit more aggressive up front and, yeah, we haven't played too many shortened games," Finch said.

"Especially, leading into a World Cup, we've to put some thought into it over some time. Josh Inglis came out at the last minute, and Sean Abbott took his spot. That was just to give us an extra bowling option, not knowing how the wicket would play.

"So there's just a little bit of execution with bat and ball. I think, at times, that probably just swung the momentum of the game. And, obviously, the way the Rohit (Sharma) played was pretty special. And also Axar Patel… the way that he bowled, he was outstanding."