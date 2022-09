IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore mates Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell are all smiles before the Nagpur game. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

Ahead of the second T20I, Royal Challengers Bangalore stars Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell caught up during the warm-up session in Nagpur on Friday.

The wet outfield delayed the start of the match, but the RCB duo used the time for a jovial chat.

The wide smiles said it all. The duo hugged and shared a laugh that got the RCB fans excited.

Hopefully Chikoo and Maxi will give the RCB army much to cheer about in IPL 2023.