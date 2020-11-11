News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why this IPL triumph means 'a great deal' for Mumbai Indians

Why this IPL triumph means 'a great deal' for Mumbai Indians

November 11, 2020 00:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'It means a great deal, the pandemic has been such a shock, we are just grateful to come back and play cricket, something we love.'

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians celebrate after winning the IPL title, after beating Delhi Capitals in the final in Dubai on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

After storming to the title in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah said they desperately wanted to break the jinx of winning the title every two years.

Holders Mumbai Indians outclassed Delhi Capitals by five wickets with eight balls to spare in the final in Dubai on Tuesday, to win their fifth IPL title.

 

Mumbai had emerged IPL winners in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019.

Captain Rohit Sharma led from the front as he stroked 68, while Trent Boult claimed three wickets as Mumbai dominated the final to emerge winners for the second year in a row.

"Very happy, we have worked hard, we started preparing before others, we worked through the process. We wanted to break the jinx of winning every two years. Very happy as a team. It means a great deal, the pandemic has been such a shock, we are just grateful to come back and play cricket, something we love," Bumrah told Star Sports after the win..

Bumrah went wicketless in the final, but he finished the tournament with 27 wickets from 17 matches -- the second highest in this IPL, only behind Delhi Capitals' pacer Kagiso Rabada's tally of 30 wickets.

"We are just happy we could bring back some smiles to the people back home, it's been a tough few months. From the first game, I felt my rhythm was up, when I bowled the Super Over here (in Dubai), I felt I could execute against AB (de Villiers) and Virat (Kohli). Since then, my confidence went up, I just wanted to keep things simple and repeat the basics every time," said Bumrah.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
IPL 2020: Who will be MVP? Rabada or Bumrah?
IPL 2020: Who will be MVP? Rabada or Bumrah?
Kings XI likely to stick with Rahul-Kumble for 2021
Kings XI likely to stick with Rahul-Kumble for 2021
The secret behind Mumbai Indians' success
The secret behind Mumbai Indians' success
PICS: Mumbai Indians outclass Delhi for 5th IPL title
PICS: Mumbai Indians outclass Delhi for 5th IPL title
EC refutes RJD-Cong charge, says not under pressure
EC refutes RJD-Cong charge, says not under pressure
BJP does better in Bihar, but vote share falls
BJP does better in Bihar, but vote share falls
Defiant Trump insists he will 'win' Prez election
Defiant Trump insists he will 'win' Prez election

IPL 2020

IPL 2020

More like this

PICS: Mumbai Indians outclass Delhi for 5th IPL title

PICS: Mumbai Indians outclass Delhi for 5th IPL title

Mrs Dhoni shares first glimpse of their Mumbai home

Mrs Dhoni shares first glimpse of their Mumbai home

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use