IPL PICS: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

Last updated on: November 10, 2020 22:07 IST

Images from the IPL final between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, in Dubai on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians players celebrate after Trent Boult takes the wicket of Delhi Capitals opener Marcus Stoinis in the IPL final, in Dubai on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Captain Shreyas Iyer and the mercurial Rishabh Pant staged a brilliant fightback with contrasting-yet-stylish fifties as Delhi Capitals recovered from the loss of three early wickets to post 156 for 7 against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the final of the 13th Indian Premier League, in Dubai on Tuesday.

The two rising stars of Indian cricket came to the party on the big day, adding 96 runs in 11.3 overs for the fourth wicket, after Trent Boult had Delhi Capitals reeling at 22 for 3 inside the Powerplay.

However, Mumbai Indians came back strongly in final five overs as Delhi scored just 45 runs, losing four wickets in the process.

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan is bowled by Ajinkya Rahane. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

While Iyer displayed conservative shot-selection during his unbeaten 65 off 50 balls, the unconventional, free-flowing Pant was back in his element scoring 56 off 38 balls, his first half-century in 15 innings.

Discarded from India's white ball set-up, he let his bat do the talking on the final day of the T20 extravaganza, showing the world why he is considered special by smashing four fours and two sixes.

The treatment meted out to Krunal Pandya was that of pure disdain. A straight six, coming down the track, and a slog sweep over cover for another maximum were a treat to watch.

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer celebrates after completing his fifty. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

A customary slog off Nathan Coulter-Nile behind square brought about his 50. However, he tried one shot too many and perished.

Skipper Iyer, at the other end, was more classical, hitting two cover driven boundaries off the ever-dangerous Trent Boult (3/30 in 4 overs).

A flick off Coulter-Nile helped him settle down and allowed Pant to go on the offensive at the other end.

Iyer hit six fours and two sixes, but the standout shot was the one for which he made room and hit Jasprit Bumrah (0/28 in 4 overs) over extra-cover for a boundary.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant goes on his knee to send the ball over the ropes. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The evening, however, started well for Mumbai Indians, with Boult taking charge at the onset, like he did right through the tournament.

The New Zealand pacer's opening spell in the Powerplay was hardly indicative of the groin strain he sustained during the qualifier 1.

The first delivery of the final was a real beauty that kicked up from the length and started growing bigger on Marcus Stoinis, who was forced to edge it to Quinton de Kock behind the stumps.

IMAGE: Trent Boult celebrates after having Ajinkya Rahane caught behind by Quinton de Kock. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Ajinkya Rahane was his second victim, dismissed after a lousy stroke to an in-swinging delivery on the pads. The intended flick was taken behind by de Kock.

Dhawan (15) started with a flick and had two more boundaries before a needless slog sweep against the turn off Jayant Yadav brought about his downfall.

At 22 for 3, Pant and Iyer joined hands just like the first game and the script was certainly very different with ingredients of a potboiler in it unlike the damp squib on three previous occasions.