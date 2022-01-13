PHOTOS: South Africa vs India, 3rd Test, Day 3

Images from Day 3 of the third Test between South Africa and India, in Cape Town, on Thursday.

IMAGE: India's Rishabh Pant pulls one to the boundary during the morning session on Day 3 of the third Test against South Africa, at Cape Town, on Wednesday. Photograph: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

Rishabh Pant scored a crucial half-century and skipper Virat Kohli was resolute in his defence as India weathered an early storm in the morning to go for lunch on 130 for 4 in the second innings on the third day of the series-deciding third Test, in Cape Town, on Thursday.

Pant was unbeaten on 51 off 60 balls, while Kohli, batting on 28 off 127 balls, added only 14 runs to his overnight score of 14 as India swelled their overall lead to 143.

This was after Cheteshwar Pujara (9) and Ajinkya Rahane (1) were dismissed cheaply in the first 30 minutes.

IMAGE: India skipper Virat Kohli swerves to avoid a bouncer. Photograph: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

However, the early setbacks did not deter Pant from playing his natural game. He hit four boundaries and a six while adding 72 runs for the unbroken fifth wicket stand with his skipper, who showed remarkable composure in playing second fiddle to Pant, who went for the jugular as and when situation permitted.

Pant, who had drew flak for his poor shot selection under pressure during the second Test, respected the good deliveries but wasn't shy of treating the bad ones with disdain. He was aggressive without being reckless, fearless without being careless.

IMAGE: South Africa's players celebrate after Marco Jansen dismisses Cheteshwar Pujara. Photograph: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images

A case in point was lofting left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj for a six over long-on in the penultimate over of the session, signalling his positive intent.

The best shot however was a square cut on the rise off Kagiso Rabada. A smashing cover drive off Marco Jansen was equally good.

IMAGE: Dean Elgar, right, takes the catch to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane. Photograph: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images/Getty Images

However, it was another failure for Rahane and Pujara, who might well have played their last Tests for India.

Pujara was again cramped for room on the leg side and the tickle off his bat was brilliantly taken by Keegan Petersen, at leg slip, diving to his right and snapping it up inches from the ground.

In the case of Rahane, Rabada bowled a terrific one which kicked from length, took his gloves and Dean Elgar, at first slip, caught it after ‘keeper Kyle Verreynne had managed to tip it up with his gloves.