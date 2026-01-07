Why T20 World Cup not a priority for Kiwis right now!

'The exciting thing is we got three ODIs against the world-class Indian team in Indian conditions in front of full crowds. So we'll be where our feet are. We'll control the now and we'll look forward to the World Cup in a month."

IMAGE: New Zealand are scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20Is during the white-ball series against India starting on January 11. Photograph: BLACKCAPS/X

New Zealand are not dwelling on the T20 World Cup, which is still a month away, and are instead focused on the immediate challenge of facing the Indian bowlers in the upcoming white-ball series, batter Daryl Mitchell said on Wednesday.

With Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in their ranks, India will take on the Kiwis in a three-match ODI series starting on Sunday followed by a five-match T20I series.

The T20 World Cup will be held from February 7 to March 8 in India and Sri Lanka.

"We'll look at the T20 World Cup in a month's time. For now, we'll worry about playing an ODI series against India, and they've got some pretty good bowlers with the likes of Bumrah and Chakravarthy," Mitchell said.

"A really key value for us as the New Zealand team is being where out feet are and that means being in the present and what the challenge is at that moment.

“The exciting thing is we got three ODIs against the world-class Indian team in Indian conditions in front of full crowds. So we'll be where our feet are. We'll control the now and we'll look forward to the World Cup in a month," he added.

Interestingly, both Bumrah and Chakravarthy are not a part of the ODI series but will feature in the T20Is.

Mitchell said he will look to draw from experience of playing in India when it comes to handling spinners.

“I've been playing international cricket for a little while now and as a part of playing international cricket you have to adapt to different conditions all around the world.”

“It's a great challenge when you come into these parts. As a New Zealander, you don't grow up on surfaces like this. So I'll be able to draw on experiences that I've had in the last few years and take on the positives such as the ODI World Cup in 2023,” he added.

Fellow batter Henry Nicholls said playing against India in their backyard will be a like a “carrot” for the youngsters, but added that they will have to keep it simple.

“There's not many places around the world they have the same excitement and passion that the fans here do. We've got some fresh guys in the squad as well who haven't experienced it,” he said.

“Anytime we play for New Zealand, there's a lot of pride and we want to compete and play really well. There's a couple of new faces and for them coming over here and playing against India in their own conditions will be invaluable.”

“I'm sure there'll be an absolute carrot, but again, the interest when you play over here certainly from the fans, but also around the world. That's what you want to test yourself against... the best team in their own conditions,” he added.

Nicholls said for the young players in the Kiwis' touring party, it will be vital to keep it simple.

“(It can be) overload at times, but as we always talk about in the group, as Black Caps it's about is keeping it really simple and guys knowing what their role is and in doing that as best you can,” he said.

“And accepting a bit of the outer noise and actually enjoying it as well. I say there's not many places you play in the world that has the level of interest and excitement as when you play a game in India at these grounds with the fans,” he added.

Nicholls, who has toured India before, said not too much is known about the venues for the first two ODIs in Vadodara and Rajkot.

“Yeah, not too much. I played (in) Indore last time. We're here in the one-day series, so this is quite a high scoring game,” he said.

“But anytime you go around the world it's about assessing those conditions and grounds. Especially in India, the grounds sizes and outfield and stuff like that can affect the scores.”