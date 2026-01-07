HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Ashes: Duckett, Bethell steady England after early wicket

Ashes: Duckett, Bethell steady England after early wicket

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 07, 2026 07:53 IST

x

Images from Day 4 of the fifth and final Ashes Test at Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Mitchell Starc

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc has a word with England opener Ben Duckett during Day 4 of the fifth Ashes Test on Wednesday. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

England were 80 for one in their second innings at lunch on the fourth day of the fifth Ashes Test at Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, still 103 runs behind Australia's first-innings tally of 567.

Ben Duckett, who was 40 not out, and Jacob Bethell, unbeaten on 28, will resume their 76-run partnership after the break.

Duckett was dropped in the slips on 38 when Cameron Green dived in front of his captain Steve Smith but failed to hold onto the catch.

Australia's players celebrate a wicket

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc celebrates with Cameron Green after taking the wicket of Zak Crawley. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Zak Crawley was dismissed lbw for one by Mitchell Starc from the fifth ball of the innings, the fourth time in the series that England's opening partnership has failed to survive the first over.

It was left-arm quick Starc's 29th wicket of the series.

Australia were earlier dismissed for 567 with a first-innings lead of 183 over England's 384.

The home side resumed on 518 for seven but England seamer Josh Tongue (3-97) quickly removed Smith for 138 and Starc for five.

Jacob Bethell

IMAGE: Jacob Bethell avoids a short delivery. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Tongue had Smith caught behind and summoned up another superb delivery to bowl Starc, often an obdurate tailender.

 

The last batsman, Scott Boland, edged the ball to the slips off the first delivery he faced from Will Jacks, leaving all-rounder Beau Webster 71 not out.

Australia lead the series 3-1 and have already ensured they will retain the Ashes urn. 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Dhoni Hits The Dance Floor!
Dhoni Hits The Dance Floor!
BCCI call leaves Mustafizur without a rupee
BCCI call leaves Mustafizur without a rupee
Bangladesh Telecast Ban Won't Hurt IPL
Bangladesh Telecast Ban Won't Hurt IPL
'When Root Scores, My Mind Goes to Kohli'
'When Root Scores, My Mind Goes to Kohli'
Kapil Dev at 67: The Man Who Changed Indian Cricket
Kapil Dev at 67: The Man Who Changed Indian Cricket

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How to Protect Your Lungs From Poor AQI

webstory image 2

7 Delicious But Healthy Spinach Recipes

webstory image 3

8 Top Nutritious Foods

VIDEOS

Tourists Enjoy Shikara Rides on Dal Lake1:42

Tourists Enjoy Shikara Rides on Dal Lake

Chilika Lake Becomes a Winter Paradise for Millions of Migratory Birds9:24

Chilika Lake Becomes a Winter Paradise for Millions of...

Akanksha Puri looks smokin' hot!1:31

Akanksha Puri looks smokin' hot!

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO