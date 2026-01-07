Sooryavanshi scripts history with 63-ball U-19 ton vs SA

IMAGE: 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest U-19 captain to score a century in Youth One-Day cricket. Photograph: BCCI/X

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his record-breaking run with the bat, smashing a breathtaking 63-ball century for India Under-19 in the third Youth ODI against South Africa Under-19 at Willowmoore Park, Benoni, on Wednesday.



The 14-year-old, who is leading India in the series, became the youngest U-19 captain to score a century in Youth One-Day cricket.



Opening alongside Aaron George, who also struck a century, Sooryavanshi added a massive 227-run stand for the first wicket as India enjoyed a dream start after being put in to bat.



The left-hander announced his intent straightaway, cracking a boundary through point off J J Bason in the opening over before launching the pacer for a couple of sixes in the third.



He then took on left-arm pacer Michael Kruiskamp, smashing 4, 6, 4, 6 off successive deliveries in the seventh over before hitting Corne Botha for a four to race to his fifty from just 24

balls in the eighth over.Sooryavanshi got a lifeline on 57 when he was put down at long-on off the bowling of Daniel Bosman in the 13th over. He capitalised immediately, going after pacer Paul James in his opening over, with a couple of sixes in the 16th over.Meanwhile, his partner George hit Both for two boundaries in a row to bring up his fifty from 32 balls as the duo continued to smash the Proteas bowlers all around the park.Sooryavanshi repeated the punishment on James with two successive sixes in his next over to march towards his hundred. He completed his century from 63 balls with a single off Jason Rowles in the 23rd over.

After the milestone, the youngster cut loose, smashing Bason for two sixes and a four as India surged to 226 without loss in 25 overs at the halfway mark.



Sooryavanshi was dismissed after an entertaining 127 off 73 balls, including 10 sixes and nine fours, when he miscued the pull shot off Ntando Soni and was caught at deep square leg, in the 26th over.



George continued to bat aggressively and soon raced past his century off 91 balls in the 29th over.