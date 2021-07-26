News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why Suryakumar's batting is 'amazing' to watch

Why Suryakumar's batting is 'amazing' to watch

Source: PTI
July 26, 2021 07:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India's Suryakumar Yadav's breezy 50 off 34 balls laid the ground for victory over Sri Lanka in the first Twenty20 International, in Colombo, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav's breezy 50 off 34 balls laid the ground for India's victory over Sri Lanka in the first Twenty20 International, in Colombo, on Sunday. Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Suryakumar Yadav, with his 360 degree shots, is "amazing" to watch, said India captain Shikhar Dhawan after the crushing 38-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first T20 International, in Colombo, on Sunday.

 

The Mumbai batsman scored 50 off 34 balls, his second half-century in his fourth T20 International, and was involved in a 62-run stand for the third wicket with Dhawan.

"He(Surya) is a great player and we enjoy watching him bat. He took the pressure from me and the way he plays calculated shots was amazing to watch," Dhawan said, at the post-match presentation ceremony.

While Dhawan admitted that he thought they were "10-15 runs short", he also assessed that it wasn't too bad in terms of recovery.

"I feel we played quite well after losing early wickets. It was about one or two boundaries; we knew we could get going."

Dhawan was confident that his spinners would do well and vindicated by Yuzvendra Chahal and Krunal Pandya with debutant Varun Chakravarthy doing well to make a late comeback.

"They were playing well. We knew our spinners will do the job on that wicket. Bhuvi bowled well, so was KP (Krunal). Everyone stood up, and even Varun too, playing his first match, did well giving a few runs and got the wicket. He's (Varun) difficult to pick; I am very happy for him."

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka felt that a target of 165 was gettable.

"I think 164 was chaseable on this wicket. I think their bowlers upfront started really well. And then there were not enough middle-order batters to finish the game.

"I think our bowlers did an amazing job. I hope we come out and do better than this in the next game."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
IPL resumes on Sep 19; Mumbai Indians take on CSK
IPL resumes on Sep 19; Mumbai Indians take on CSK
I'm very proud of myself: Olympic medallist Mirabai
I'm very proud of myself: Olympic medallist Mirabai
Bloody frustrating these isolation rules, says Shastri
Bloody frustrating these isolation rules, says Shastri
10 Times JLo Redefined Style
10 Times JLo Redefined Style
Why did Xi meet PLA generals?
Why did Xi meet PLA generals?
Tokyo Olympics: How India's athletes fared on July 25
Tokyo Olympics: How India's athletes fared on July 25
1st T20 PIX: Surya, Bhuvi shine as India trounce SL
1st T20 PIX: Surya, Bhuvi shine as India trounce SL

Tokyo Olympics

. Tokyo Olympics
. India's tour of England

More like this

1st T20 PIX: Surya, Bhuvi shine as India trounce SL

1st T20 PIX: Surya, Bhuvi shine as India trounce SL

Suryakumar, Shaw called up for England Tests

Suryakumar, Shaw called up for England Tests

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances