PHOTOS: India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I

July 25, 2021 22:32 IST

Images from the first Twenty20 International between India and Sri Lanka, in Colombo, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav rallied India with an attacking 50 off 34 balls in the first Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka, in Colombo, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Suryakumar Yadav continued his rich vein of form with another attractive half-century but Sri Lanka bowled well to restrict India to 164 for 5 in the first T20 International, in Colombo, on Sunday.

Yadav’s second T20I half-century was complemented by useful contributions from skipper Shikhar Dhawan (46 off 38 balls) and Ishan Kishan (20 not out off 14 balls) at the back-end of the innings.

Dhawan added 62 runs with Yadav in eight overs to provide a solid launch-pad, but the latter's dismissal surely cost India at least 20 extra runs.

Looking at the partnership, it was evident that the junior partner was batting in a more assured manner, having already sealed his place in the T20 World Cup team while the skipper is still fighting for what looks like a losing battle to jostle inside that jam-packed top-order in the main squad.

There was a six over deep mid-wicket off Akila Dananjaya, but the innings did lack the punch despite four more boundaries.

Yadav’s five fours and a six that really helped Kishan and Hardik launch the final assault.

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan's 46 off 38 balls was studded with 4 fours and a six. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

At the start, Prithvi Shaw had a forgettable T20 International debut as Dushmantha Chammera's (2/24 in 4 overs) out-swinger found the edge of his bat off the first delivery of the match.

Sanju Samson (27 off 20 balls) hit a six while batting like a millionaire before Wanindu Hasaranga (2/28 in 4 overs) trapped him with a googly.

Yadav, as usual, was his free-flowing self, hitting those whiplash on-drives, cover drives and ramp shots which is a sight to watch both against pacers and spinners.

However, what was exhilarating was how he picked all those back-of-the-hand slower deliveries from seamers Isuru Udana and Chamika Karunaratne.

Udana was dispatched with a conventional sweep shot for boundary while Karunaratne was slog-swept for a six.

When Hasaranga came for his last over, he went inside-out to loft him for a straight six to complete his fifty, but the leg-spinner had the last laugh. He was not afraid to flight once more and this time the inside-out chip shot did not have the required pace and height to soar over the ropes.

His dismissal did rob India a chance to score 175-plus.