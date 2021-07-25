News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I

PHOTOS: India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I

July 25, 2021 22:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Images from the first Twenty20 International between India and Sri Lanka, in Colombo, on Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav rallied India with an attacking 50 off 34 balls in the first Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka, in Colombo, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Suryakumar Yadav continued his rich vein of form with another attractive half-century but Sri Lanka bowled well to restrict India to 164 for 5 in the first T20 International, in Colombo, on Sunday.

 

Yadav’s second T20I half-century was complemented by useful contributions from skipper Shikhar Dhawan (46 off 38 balls) and Ishan Kishan (20 not out off 14 balls) at the back-end of the innings.

Dhawan added 62 runs with Yadav in eight overs to provide a solid launch-pad, but the latter's dismissal surely cost India at least 20 extra runs.

Looking at the partnership, it was evident that the junior partner was batting in a more assured manner, having already sealed his place in the T20 World Cup team while the skipper is still fighting for what looks like a losing battle to jostle inside that jam-packed top-order in the main squad.

There was a six over deep mid-wicket off Akila Dananjaya, but the innings did lack the punch despite four more boundaries.

Yadav’s five fours and a six that really helped Kishan and Hardik launch the final assault.

Shikhar Dhawan

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan's 46 off 38 balls was studded with 4 fours and a six. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

At the start, Prithvi Shaw had a forgettable T20 International debut as Dushmantha Chammera's (2/24 in 4 overs) out-swinger found the edge of his bat off the first delivery of the match.

Sanju Samson (27 off 20 balls) hit a six while batting like a millionaire before Wanindu Hasaranga (2/28 in 4 overs) trapped him with a googly.

Yadav, as usual, was his free-flowing self, hitting those whiplash on-drives, cover drives and ramp shots which is a sight to watch both against pacers and spinners.

However, what was exhilarating was how he picked all those back-of-the-hand slower deliveries from seamers Isuru Udana and Chamika Karunaratne.

Udana was dispatched with a conventional sweep shot for boundary while Karunaratne was slog-swept for a six.

When Hasaranga came for his last over, he went inside-out to loft him for a straight six to complete his fifty, but the leg-spinner had the last laugh. He was not afraid to flight once more and this time the inside-out chip shot did not have the required pace and height to soar over the ropes.

His dismissal did rob India a chance to score 175-plus.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Thank God for Mary, Manika, Sindhu
Thank God for Mary, Manika, Sindhu
Tokyo Olympics: India's schedule on Monday, July 26
Tokyo Olympics: India's schedule on Monday, July 26
Olympics: Mary Kom in pre-quarters; Manish bows out
Olympics: Mary Kom in pre-quarters; Manish bows out
Maha tragedy: 'School is safe, but now no student left'
Maha tragedy: 'School is safe, but now no student left'
Swimmers Srihari, Maana disappoint in 100m backstroke
Swimmers Srihari, Maana disappoint in 100m backstroke
Afghanistan, Pak on agenda for Blinken's India visit
Afghanistan, Pak on agenda for Blinken's India visit
Tokyo Olympics: India's schedule on Monday, July 26
Tokyo Olympics: India's schedule on Monday, July 26

Tokyo Olympics

. Tokyo Olympics
. India's tour of England

More like this

IPL resumes on Sep 19; Mumbai Indians take on CSK

IPL resumes on Sep 19; Mumbai Indians take on CSK

Bloody frustrating these isolation rules, says Shastri

Bloody frustrating these isolation rules, says Shastri

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances