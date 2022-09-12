News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why Srikkanth would have picked Shami over Harshal for WC

Why Srikkanth would have picked Shami over Harshal for WC

Source: PTI
September 12, 2022 23:39 IST
'I mean, they can say (he is) not in the scheme of things, he's only for Test cricket or one day cricket but we are playing in Australia. That guy has done well last IPL, so Shami is the must in my team.'

Mohammed Shami has been placed a standby for the T20 World Cup starting in Australia next month

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami has been placed a standby for the T20 World Cup starting in Australia next month. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Former India captain Kris Srikkanth on Monday said experienced pacer Mohammad Shami should have been a part of the 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, even if that meant leaving out Harshal Patel.

 

The T20 showpiece will be held in Australia in October-November.

Fit-again pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and death overs specialist Harshal were back as the national selection committee didn't spring any surprise in the India squad.

Speaking on Star Sports show 'FOLLOW THE BLUES' post the squad announcement, the ex-chairman of selection committee said, "If I was the chairman of the selection committee, Shami is definitely in the team. We are playing in Australia, the guy's got the real action, the guy's got bounce, he can bare the moment and he can get on early wickets, so I would have probably got Shami instead of Harshal Patel."

Srikkanth, a dashing opener in his playing days, added, "Yes, Harshal Patel is a good bowler, no doubt about it, but Mohammad Shami is the right guy.

"I mean, they can say not in the scheme of things, he's only for Test cricket or one day cricket but we are playing in Australia. That guy has done well last IPL, so Shami is the must in my team."

India will play their first match against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
