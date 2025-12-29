Injury blow for England as Atkinson ruled out of final Ashes Test

IMAGE: Gus Atkinson becomes the third England seamer to return home early following Mark Wood and Jofra Archer. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

England fast bowler Gus Atkinson has been ruled out of the fifth and final Ashes Test in Sydney after tearing his left hamstring, the team said on Monday.

Atkinson came off early on day two of the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground after picking up his third wicket during England's four-wicket victory.

He becomes the third England seamer to return home early following Mark Wood and Jofra Archer but he will not be replaced in the squad, England said in a statement.

Matthew Potts or Matthew Fisher is likely to replace Atkinson, joining Josh Tongue and Brydon Carse in the pace attack at the Sydney Cricket Ground starting on January 4.

Australia lead the five-Test series 3-1.