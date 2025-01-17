HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
After 11 years, Kohli returns to Ranji!

Source: PTI
January 17, 2025 16:49 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE:  Virat Kohli named in 22-member provisional squad for Delhi's next game. Photograph: BCCI

Star batter Virat Kohli has been named in Delhi's 22-member provisional squad for their next Ranji Trophy game against Saurashtra in Rajkot but doubts remain about his participation after it came to light that he is nursing a niggle.

It is learnt that Kohli has intimated the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) top brass that he has a neck niggle that he sustained in Sydney during the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia.

He was treated by the physio there and as of now, there is no clarity on availability for the Ranji match starting January 23.

 

Whether he will play or just fly down to Rajkot for a couple of days' training will be clear only after he details his position to DDCA president Rohan Jaitley.

Kohli had last played a red-ball game for Delhi back in 2012 against Uttar Pradesh in Ghaziabad. A year after that, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar played his last Ranji Trophy match against Haryana at Lahli.

Talismanic wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will feature in a Ranji Trophy game after nearly seven years although it has been learnt that he has declined captaincy, which means Ayush Badoni will continue in the role.

"Rishabh felt the existing captain (Badoni) should continue to lead the side. He feels that since he is not available consistently, one shouldn't tinker with leadership," a member of the DDCA apex council told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"When he was offered captaincy, he said that he is very happy to play under Badoni. We have picked 22 players including five U-23, who would fly to Bhilai for their CK Nayudu U-23 match against Chattisgarh, starting January 25," he added.

The BCCI has made it mandatory for all centrally-contracted cricketers to play domestic cricket unless there is some compelling reason to skip the assignment.

The Board has warned that non-compliance would invite sanctions, including deductions from central contract retainer and ban on playing in the Indian Premier League.

Among the big names already confirmed for upcoming Ranji game is Yashasvi Jaiswal, who will turn up for Mumbai, and Shubman Gill who will represent Punjab in the next round.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
