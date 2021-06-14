News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » WTC final: 'Kohli's form will be key for India'

WTC final: 'Kohli's form will be key for India'

June 14, 2021 16:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Former Team India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel believes the World Test Championship final against New Zealand will be Virat Kohli's opportunity to get his hands on an ICC trophy as the skipper of India. 

"Now there is a chance for Virat Kohli - who has been eluded from the ICC trophy. He has led India in a couple of ICC tournaments, but this is big, winning the Test championship would be a big feather in his cap," Parthiv Parthiv told Star Sports.

Parthiv Patel believes that Virat Kohli's exhibition with the bat will hold the way into India's possibilities in the WTC final. 

 

"Knowing Virat Kohli, I don't think he would be worried about his own performance at this point in time. He would be only thinking about how he can contribute so that India goes on to win this Test match."

Parthiv Patel also feels Virat Kohli needs to give himself a bit of time in regards to his batting.

"I think probably he will have to give himself a bit of time and try to think what he did in 2018 - where he got a number of hundreds. So, probably he is better equipped than he was in 2014, but there will be challenges and there will be challenges of a variety of fast bowlers. The reason being -- it is not a one-dimensional fast bowling attack," Prithvi Patel said on Star Sports show Game Plan.

Virat Kohli's growth in English conditions has been phenomenal, especially if compared to the Indian skipper's below-par 2014 tour to the one in 2018. In 2014, he managed only 134 runs in five Tests at a poor average of 13.40. Four years later, he hammered 593 runs in the five-Test series. Virat Kohli averaged 59.30 with two hundred in 2018. Considering this, if India wants to beat the Blackcaps in Southhampton, then they will surely need the same herculean effort from the captain.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag also feels Kohli needs to be patient and force the Kiwi bowlers to bowl at him rather than on the fourth and fifth stump outside off. "I think Kohli should show patience and he should leave a lot of balls. They must be made to pitch in the line and then he can score," he said.

"He has to show patience and I am sure he knows that. I remember in 2014 when he didn't score runs, he came back and spent time with Sachin Tendulkar and went back (in 2018) and scored a lot of runs."

Virat Kohli will lead India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand from June 18 at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton to decide the first champion side of the longest format.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
ICC Test Rankings: NZ dethrone India
ICC Test Rankings: NZ dethrone India
Rahane reveals the keys to success in England
Rahane reveals the keys to success in England
Why New Zealand will have advantage in WTC final...
Why New Zealand will have advantage in WTC final...
Sandstone for Ram temple: Raj to begin mine e-auction
Sandstone for Ram temple: Raj to begin mine e-auction
RIL, Infy, TCS lift D-St; Sensex closes at new peak
RIL, Infy, TCS lift D-St; Sensex closes at new peak
Reports of frozen FPI accounts erroneous: Adani group
Reports of frozen FPI accounts erroneous: Adani group
WTC final: 'Swinging ball could be problem for Rohit'
WTC final: 'Swinging ball could be problem for Rohit'

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

More like this

WTC final: 'Swinging ball could be problem for Rohit'

WTC final: 'Swinging ball could be problem for Rohit'

'Ashwin and Jadeja should both play in WTC final'

'Ashwin and Jadeja should both play in WTC final'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use