HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Why Root is not keen to captain England again

Why Root is not keen to captain England again

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 28, 2025 18:36 IST

x

Joe Root

IMAGE: England are in search of a new limited-overs captain after Jos Buttler stepped down during their dismal Champions Trophy campaign. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Former Test skipper Joe Root has ruled himself out of contention for England's white-ball captaincy, saying the ship has sailed to take over the role following Jos Buttler's resignation.

England need a new limited-overs captain after Buttler stepped down during their dismal Champions Trophy campaign in Pakistan, where they lost all three matches, but Root expected the team to bounce back from their failure.

Asked about the white-ball captaincy, Root told Sky Sports on Friday: "I don't think so. I think that ship's sailed. I think I've done my time as a captain in England.

"But I'm sure whoever gets the opportunity to do it will be extremely proud and do a brilliant job.

"The Champions Trophy was disappointing. We didn't play anywhere near what we're capable of but there's so much talent and so much more to come from that team."

The 34-year-old is looking ahead to the home Test series against India from June 20 and the Ashes in Australia from November 21, where he hopes to secure his first series win after past defeats.

"I think we're capable of (winning The Ashes). I think we've got to look after things leading up to that. We've got to play some really strong cricket at home," he said.

 

"We are good in our own conditions but with India coming over for a five-match series there's no hiding place. It's a long old slog, you've got to be consistent," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Joe Root Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record!
Joe Root Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record!
Buttler makes clarion call to revive English cricket
Buttler makes clarion call to revive English cricket
Duckett says captaining England would be a dream
Duckett says captaining England would be a dream
England captain Buttler steps down
England captain Buttler steps down
Sachin, Lara, Buttler: Greats who struggled as captain
Sachin, Lara, Buttler: Greats who struggled as captain

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vivo Y39 5G For India At ₹17,000

webstory image 2

10 Chatpata Pakoda Recipes Beyond Onion & Potato!

webstory image 3

Mango Lassi: 5-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Priyanka Gandhi lays foundation stone for various development works in Wayanad0:52

Priyanka Gandhi lays foundation stone for various...

Bhumi Pednekar looks smokin' hot0:45

Bhumi Pednekar looks smokin' hot

Salman Khan steps out to promote 'Sikandar' in Mumbai0:52

Salman Khan steps out to promote 'Sikandar' in Mumbai

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD