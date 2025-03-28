Why Root is not keen to captain England again

IMAGE: England are in search of a new limited-overs captain after Jos Buttler stepped down during their dismal Champions Trophy campaign. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Former Test skipper Joe Root has ruled himself out of contention for England's white-ball captaincy, saying the ship has sailed to take over the role following Jos Buttler's resignation.

England need a new limited-overs captain after Buttler stepped down during their dismal Champions Trophy campaign in Pakistan, where they lost all three matches, but Root expected the team to bounce back from their failure.

Asked about the white-ball captaincy, Root told Sky Sports on Friday: "I don't think so. I think that ship's sailed. I think I've done my time as a captain in England.

"But I'm sure whoever gets the opportunity to do it will be extremely proud and do a brilliant job.

"The Champions Trophy was disappointing. We didn't play anywhere near what we're capable of but there's so much talent and so much more to come from that team."

The 34-year-old is looking ahead to the home Test series against India from June 20 and the Ashes in Australia from November 21, where he hopes to secure his first series win after past defeats.

"I think we're capable of (winning The Ashes). I think we've got to look after things leading up to that. We've got to play some really strong cricket at home," he said.

"We are good in our own conditions but with India coming over for a five-match series there's no hiding place. It's a long old slog, you've got to be consistent," he added.