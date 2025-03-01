Beleaguered Buttler makes clarion call to revive English cricket

'There's now a huge opportunity for everyone in the dressing room and those outside to put their hand up and say they want to be part of these white-ball teams.'

IMAGE: Jos Buttler played his last match as England white-ball captain on Saturday, after stepping down from the role on Friday, following England's ouster from the 2025 Champions Trophy. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

A dejected England captain Jos Buttler was at a loss for words as his side crumbled to a seven-wicket loss to South Africa on Saturday, describing their dismal batting performance as "the story of our side" as they ended their Champions Trophy campaign winless.

It was a disappointing end to Buttler's ODI captaincy as England slumped to 179 all out, the lowest total of this edition so far, after he opted to bat. South Africa overhauled the target in just 29.1 overs.

"A really disappointing performance. We were so far short of the mark there today. It was a decent surface -- pretty slow but a bit two-paced. We're not going on and making those big, telling contributions which has been a story of this side for some time now with the bat," Buttler said at the post-match press conference.

Asked about the lack of form of his batters, Buttler replied, "I don't know, to be honest. As a whole group, we're not getting the results and that takes away some confidence. Time for everyone to go away, have a change of scene, work hard.

"There's now a huge opportunity for everyone in the dressing room and those outside to put their hand up and say they want to be part of these white-ball teams," said Buttler who has already announced that Saturday's match will be his last as white-ball captain.

"There's no doubt that the talent is there. I'm sure (coach) Brendon and the guys at the top will formulate some plans, and it's down to individuals as well to say they want to be part of something and get this team back to where it should be."

Reflecting on his captaincy, Buttler said winning the 2022 T20 World Cup remains a memorable moment.

"That was a fantastic time. To be a World Cup-winning captain is an incredibly proud moment. That was the best day in a captaincy shirt."

Praising former skipper Joe Root, Buttler added: "Joe's been a shining light and a great example for English cricket throughout. We've seen him take his game to new levels since relinquishing the captaincy. Hopefully, I can follow his lead."