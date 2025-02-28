England captain Buttler steps down

IMAGE: England's Jos Buttler. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

England captain Jos Buttler has resigned from white-ball captaincy following the team's exit from the Champions Trophy. .

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, ahead of Saturday's match against South Africa, Buttler said: 'It's a right decision for me, it's the right decision for the team and hopefully somebody else can come in and work closely alongside Baz (Coach, Brendon McCullum) and take the team where it needs to be.'

'This tournament was going to be important, results wise and my captaincy and obviously two losses and being out of the tournament and a bit of hangover of the few tournaments before I think it probably reached the end of the road for me and my captaincy, is a shame, I'm sad about that.

'With Brendon coming in only recently I was really excited to work closely alongside him and hope for a very quick turnaround and take the team forward. But it's not quite worked out that way. So it feels like the right time for me and also for the team to have a change,' he added.

Since succeeding the retired Eoin Morgan in June 2022, Buttler oversaw 22 losses in 34 One-Day Internationals.

The 34-year-old had led England to their second Twenty20 World Cup title in 2022, but their performances have dipped since then with the side failing to retain their T20 or ODI World Cup crowns.

Last year, Australian coach Matthew Mott stepped down after England's T20 World Cup semi-final exit against eventual champions India with former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum tasked with reviving the country's limited-overs fortunes.

In a Daily Mail column, former England captain Nasser Hussain singled out batter Harry Brook as Buttler's possible replacement.

Brook captained England in the ODI series against Australia in September and is vice-captain at the Champions Trophy.

England next play a one-off Test against Zimbabwe in May, before hosting West Indies in three ODIs and three T20s.