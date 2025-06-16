Why Rohit's Gaalis Didn't Hurt Team-Mates

'Even if he is being hard on you, you know that it's not coming from his heart, it is coming from a team perspective.'

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma speaks to Rishabh Pant during a Test match against New Zealand in Mumbai in November 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Newly-appointed Test skipper Shubman Gill claimed he learnt some key captaincy traits from predecessors Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as he gears up to lead India in a high-profile Test series, starting in Leeds on June 20.



Gill, 25, was named as India's 37th Test captain following Rohit's retirement from the five-day format last month, while batting stalwart Kohli also stepped away from the format.



Gill claimed Kohli's proactive approach on the field was a highlight of his captaincy in the Test arena.



'When I played under Virat bhai, I think his proactiveness in the Test matches with the field or with the ideas or with his thinking was something that I liked and that I picked up.' Gill told Sky Sports.



'He was very proactive with his thinking. If he thinks that, okay, this plan is not working, he would immediately have another plan, communicate it to the bowler what he wants from them.'

IMAGE: Shubman Gill with Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

Gill also praised Rohit's unique leadership style, stating that his strong bonding with the players ensured that even if he lets loose a few expletives on the field in the heat of the moment, it was never taken personally.



'He can seem like he is not aggressive but Rohit bhai is also very aggressive in terms of his tactics.

'Tactically, he is quite an aggressive captain. He is someone who is very clear with his communication prior to the matches, during the series and even after the series... what he wants from the players,' he said.



'The kind of environment I think Rohit bhai keeps. Like, even if Rohit bhai is swearing at you, you would not take it to your heart. That's just kind of his personality. And I think that's a great trait to have.

'He is firm, but even if he is being hard on you, you know that it's not coming from his heart, it is coming from a team perspective.'



Gill will lead a revamped Indian team comprising several youngsters, who are playing a Test match for the first time in England.

India will be looking to win their first Test series in England in 18 years, having last triumphed there in 2007 under Rahul Dravid's captaincy. They lost the next three series in England -- 4-0 in 2011, 3-1 in 2014 and 4-1 in 2018, while the 2021 series played during the COVID-19 outbreak which resulted in the fifth Test being rescheduled to July 2022, finished in a 2-2 draw.



Overall, India has won just three series in England -- 1971, 1986 and 2007 -- in 19 attempts, with England claiming 14 series victories and two series ended in draws.