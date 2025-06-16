HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
The Lesson From His Dad That Shaped Virat Kohli

June 16, 2025 00:14 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli recounted a defining instance from his early playing days when his father turned down an opportunity that would have fast-tracked his cricketing journey. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Instagram

Behind Virat Kohli’s fierce drive and discipline lies the quiet legacy of a man who taught him never to take shortcuts—his father, Prem Nath Kohli.

On Father’s Day, June 15, Kohli shared a heartfelt tribute to his late father revealing the moment that forever shaped his approach to life and cricket.

In an Instagram post that resonated deeply with fans, the former India captain recounted a defining instance from his early playing days when his father turned down an opportunity that would have fast-tracked his cricketing journey.

 

“He taught me to never rely on shortcuts or influence — because if you truly have it in you, hard work will show it. And if you don’t have the will to work for it, then maybe you don’t deserve it yet,” Kohli wrote.
He went on to describe the exact moment that would become a lifelong compass for him, 'When I was offered an easier path once, he refused it for me. With calm conviction, he said, ‘If you’re good enough, you’ll find your way. And if not, it’s better to know that early.’ That one moment shaped how I live, work, and show up in the world.'

Kohli ended his note with a message to fathers everywhere, 'Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers whose quiet strength becomes our lifelong compass.'

Virat Kohli’s father, Prem Nath Kohli, was a lawyer whose discipline shaped Virat’s mindset.

In December 2006, he passed away from a stroke at 54. The next day, 18-year-old Virat batted for Delhi and scored 90—his grief channelled into grit.

That knock wasn’t just about runs. It was a tribute to the man who taught him that hard work beats shortcuts, always.

