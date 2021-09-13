News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Unfortunate that we had to end IPL early last time: Kohli

Unfortunate that we had to end IPL early last time: Kohli

Source: PTI
September 13, 2021 19:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is hopeful that RCB can maintain the mometum in the second phase of IPL. Photograph: RCB/Twitter

India captain Virat Kohli said it is unfortunate to "end up here early" for the IPL after a COVID-19 outbreak led to the cancellation of the fifth Test against England and hoped for a "secure" bio-bubble in the league to tackle the "uncertain" times.

Kohli, who will again lead Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament, along with other Indian players refused to take the field in the fifth Test against England at Old Trafford, after junior physio Yogesh Parmar became the fourth close-contact support staff to test positive for COVID-19.

 

"Unfortunate that we had to end up here early, but with COVID in place, things are very uncertain," Kohli told the RCB's digital media platforms.

"Anything can happen at any time. Hopefully, we're able to maintain a good, strong, and secure environment, and have a quality IPL.

"It's going to be an exciting phase and a very important one for us at RCB and then for the Indian team at the T20 World Cup," the Indian captain said.

The IPL begins on Sunday and RCB will play their first match on Monday.

The RCB will have some exciting new additions to their squad including leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and Singapore batter Tim David. The skipper is looking forward to meet the new recruits.

"I've been in touch with everyone. We've had discussions over the last month or so, a little longer than that with the replacements, who's coming and who's not. Eventually, we ended up replacing our key players with some top-quality cricketers," the RCB skipper said.

He believes that replacement players will fit into the system perfectly.

"Our key players will be missed, and they are a part of the family, but the people coming in as well have great skill sets, especially for these conditions.

"So, I'm very excited to see them, with the whole group at practice and certainly very excited to resume a very good season that started last time around," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Delhi Capitals name Dwarshuis as Woakes replacement
Delhi Capitals name Dwarshuis as Woakes replacement
When the Knights Prowled and Pounced
When the Knights Prowled and Pounced
What Sunrisers' Warner is Up To...
What Sunrisers' Warner is Up To...
Narco jihad row: BJP backs bishop; Cong seeks probe
Narco jihad row: BJP backs bishop; Cong seeks probe
New Aligarh univ to be named after freedom-fighter
New Aligarh univ to be named after freedom-fighter
Black Lives Matter On This Runway
Black Lives Matter On This Runway
Raikkonen confirms return to action at Russian GP
Raikkonen confirms return to action at Russian GP

India tour of England 2021

India tour of England 2021

More like this

Mr 360 is Here!

Mr 360 is Here!

De Villiers hopes for RCB to build on momentum

De Villiers hopes for RCB to build on momentum

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances