Gavaskar's big advice to struggling Abhishek

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar offers advice to Abhishek Sharma on handling pressure. 'He needs to spend time in the middle. He cannot try to hit a boundary or six on the first ball of his innings.'

IMAGE: Sunil Gavaskar believes Abhishek Sharma is struggling with the pressure of expectations at the T20 World Cup and advises him to focus on smart cricket. Photograph: ANI

Key Points Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar suggests Abhishek Sharma should avoid playing across the line at the start of his innings and prioritize getting off the mark.

He praises Shivam Dube's attacking batting and suggests he could become even more dangerous by developing an inside-out shot.

Varun Chakravarthy's impressive bowling performance makes him a key bowler for India in the T20 format, according to Gavaskar.

Gavaskar anticipates Axar Patel will replace Arshdeep Singh in the playing eleven for the Super 8 clash against South Africa.

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar believes Abhishek Sharma is struggling to cope with the weight of expectations in the ongoing T20 World Cup and wants the big-hitting opener to avoid playing across the line at the start of his innings.

Entering the tournament as the top-ranked T20I batter, Abhishek is experiencing a significant slump in form, having registered three consecutive ducks.

"Abhishek Sharma is a lovely guy, but expectations seem to be weighing on him. If he had started well against USA, it would have been different. Now, the pressure of being the big six-hitter and top batter is showing.

"With his shot range, he needs to spend time in the middle. He cannot try to hit a boundary or six on the first ball of his innings. If the big shots come, fine. But he shouldn't force himself to play the big shots across the line," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Abhishek is yet to score a run in his maiden ICC event, having played against the USA, Pakistan and the Netherlands.

Gavaskar said the 25-year-old left-hander needs to play smart cricket at the start of his innings.

"Take a single and get off the mark. Even four dot balls... don't matter. He can make up for them later. He needs to play smart at the start. Spend an over or two settling in, then play his natural game.

"First, just get off the mark. Every batter wants that first run. Once he gets it, everything will fall into place," he said.

India rode on Shivam Dube's attacking 66 off 31 balls and Varun Chakravarthy's 3 for 14 to beat the Netherlands by 17 runs and top Group A on Wednesday.

Gavaskar praises Shivam Dube, Varun Chakravarthy

Gavaskar spoke highly of Dube and said the left-handed all-rounder just needs to add one shot in his game to become "a really scary batter".

"Shivam Dube is very difficult to bowl to because he has a wide range of shots. You can bowl outside off stump, but he still has the power to hit over long on. He is not just looking to hit over mid-wicket and square-leg. He can clear long off as well.

"If he works hard on developing the inside out shot over extra cover, he will become a really scary batter. Then he can hit the ball to any part of the ground. The way Shivam Dube is maturing with every innings is a very good news for India," the former skipper noted.

Lauding Chakravarthy for his sensational run, Gavaskar said the spinner is a key bowler for India in this format.

"Varun Chakaravarthy's figures of three for 14 in four overs are amazing. When you take wickets, you also take away runs from the opposition. Clearly, Varun is going to be your key bowler.

"Yes, Jasprit Bumrah will be there at the start. And if Hardik Pandya can chip in with a wicket or two up front, that will be a big help. But India will depend a great deal on Varun's four overs. How the opposition tries to counter him in the Super 8 stage will be very interesting to see," he said.

Potential changes for Super 8 clash vs South Africa

Talking about likely changes India can make in the Super 8 clash against South Africa in Ahmedabad on Sunday, Gavaskar backed Axar Patel to return.

"I feel Axar Patel will definitely come back to the playing eleven for the Super 8 games. Now, whether he comes in place of Arshdeep Singh, we will have to wait and see. Whether Washington keeps his place is another aspect we don't know.

"My feeling is that Washington will probably keep his place. On a ground like the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on a pitch which hardly has any turn, the team management might not go with Kuldeep Yadav," he said.

"Kuldeep also did not play too many matches against South Africa in the five-match T20I series. My feeling is that Washington Sundar, being able to bat at number eight and hit the ball, gives him an advantage. So I feel only the return of Axar Patel in place of Arshdeep Singh will be the change."