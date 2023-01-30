News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why pacer Ferguson switched to spin bowling

Why pacer Ferguson switched to spin bowling

January 30, 2023 11:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The overly spin-friendly nature of the track prompted Santner to consider making fast bowler Lockie Ferguson bowl off-spin

Lockie Ferguson

IMAGE: New Zealand speedster Lockie Ferguson. Photograph: Black Caps/Twitter

India's stand-in captain Hardik Pandya has criticised the pitches used for the first two T20 Internationals against New Zealand and hopes a better surface will be rolled out for Wednesday's decider in Ahmedabad.

Pandya and New Zealand counterpart Mitchell Santner were surprised by the sharp turn throughout the series opener in Ranchi, where the touring side prevailed by 21 runs to grab a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

 

The spinners played an even more dominant role in Sunday's second match in Lucknow, where New Zealand posted 99-8 but managed to stretch the contest to the penultimate delivery of the match before India eked out a six-wicket win.

Spinners from both sides bowled 30 of the total 40 overs and not a single six was hit by a batsman.

Suryakumar Yadav's uncharacteristically restrained 26 not out off 31 balls was the highest individual score by a batter.

"To be honest, it was a shocker of a wicket," Pandya said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"I don't mind difficult wickets. I am all up for that, but these two wickets are not made for T20."

"Somewhere down the line the curators or the grounds that we are going to play in should make sure they prepare the pitches in time."

The overly spin-friendly nature of the track prompted Santner to consider making fast bowler Lockie Ferguson bowl off-spin.

"I was trying to find them (spinners) from everywhere," Santner said.

"I was asking Lockie if he could bowl some off-spin. I think you don't often see more than 12 overs of spin out there. I think maybe we bowled 16 or 17, so it's definitely something different."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Suryakumar takes India across finish line in nervy win
Suryakumar takes India across finish line in nervy win
Rs 5 crore for victorious women's Under-19 squad
Rs 5 crore for victorious women's Under-19 squad
PICS: India win women's ICC Under-19 World Cup
PICS: India win women's ICC Under-19 World Cup
Budget likely to steer clear of populist measures
Budget likely to steer clear of populist measures
Land row: Visva-Bharati gives 2 options to Amartya Sen
Land row: Visva-Bharati gives 2 options to Amartya Sen
Will Foreign Varsities Set Up Campuses?
Will Foreign Varsities Set Up Campuses?
Can Motherhood Interfere With Career?
Can Motherhood Interfere With Career?

New Zealand Tour Of India 2023

NEW ZEALAND'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

Did you see... 'different version of SKY'?

Did you see... 'different version of SKY'?

PIX: India 'turn' out tense win to level NZ T20 series

PIX: India 'turn' out tense win to level NZ T20 series

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances