BCCI announces Rs 5 crore for victorious women's U-19 squad

BCCI announces Rs 5 crore for victorious women's U-19 squad

January 29, 2023 20:59 IST
India's players celebrate after their thumping victory over England in the ICC women's Under-19 T20 World Cup final in Potchefstroom, South Africa, on Sunday.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate after their thumping victory over England in the ICC women's Under-19 T20 World Cup final in Potchefstroom, South Africa, on Sunday. Photograph: ICC Media

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced a whopping cash reward of Rs 5 crore for India’s women's Under-19 T20 World Cup-winning squad, which defeated England by seven wickets in the final at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom, South Africa, on Sunday.

 

The Shafali Verma-led squad achieved what their seniors could not by clearing the final hurdle in a global event.

"Women's Cricket in India is on the upswing and the World Cup triumph has taken the stature of women's cricket several notches higher. I am delighted to announce INR 5 crore for the entire team and support staff as prize money. This is surely a path-breaking year," BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted after India's triumph.

He also invited the entire unit to Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

"I invite @TheShafaliVerma and her victorious team to join us at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, and witness the third T20I on 1st February. This humongous achievement surely calls for a celebration," he added.

NEW ZEALAND'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

