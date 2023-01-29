PHOTOS: India vs New Zealand, second T201

Images from the second Twenty20 International between India and New Zealand, in Lucknow, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates dismissing Daryl Mitchell during the second T20 International against New Zealand, in Lucknow, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

India's spinners impressed on a rank turner to restrict a self-destructing New Zealand to 99 for 8, their lowest total against the hosts, in the second T20 International, in Lucknow, on Sunday.

With the pitch offering sharp turn, Hardik Pandya decided to employ spinners from both ends in the Powerplay after opening the bowling himself.

Wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav (1/17) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/4), playing in a T20 match together after a while, extracted a lot from the Lucknow surface, while finger spinner Washington Sundar (1/17) produced another tidy spell.

Chahal was left licking his lips after the first ball of his opening spell. It was a ripper that pitched on leg stump before beating the outside edge of Finn Allen's bat.

The opener perished two balls later trying to reverse-sweep; the ball hit his back foot before crashing into the stumps.

IMAGE: Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan celebrates taking the catch to dismiss Devon Conway. Photograph: BCCI

The in-form Devon Conway too fell to the reverse-sweep; the ball kissed his gloves on the way to wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan.

New Zealand were soon reduced to 35 for 3 in the seventh over when the dangerous Glenn Phillips missed a straight delivery from Deepak Hooda in his attempt to reverse-sweep the part time off-spinner.

Daryl Mitchell got a beauty from Kuldeep that came back in sharply to shatter the stumps.

IMAGE: Glenn Phillips is bowled by Deepak Hooda. Photograph: BCCI

New Zealand bat deep, but none of their batters were able to apply themselves on a testing pitch.

Pacer Arshdeep Singh, who has been guilty of bowling too many no-balls lately, and Shivam Mavi were only used in the death overs.

Arshdeep did well to take two wickets in his two tough overs and conceded only eight runs.

Skipper Hardik ended up with figures of one for 25 in four overs.