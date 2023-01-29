News
Suryakumar takes India across finish line in nervy win

January 29, 2023 23:29 IST
Suryakumar Yadav scored 26 not out to help India to victory in Lucknow on Sunday

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav scored 26 not out to help India to victory in Lucknow on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

India's batting lacked fluency but a strong performance from their bowlers in the second Twenty20 international against New Zealand set up a six-wicket win in a low-scoring thriller in Lucknow on Sunday to level the series at 1-1.

 

Following a top-order wobble, captain Hardik Pandya (15 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (26 not out) combined for a crucial 31-run partnership as they helped the hosts reach 101-4 on the penultimate ball, chasing New Zealand's 99-8.

Spinners Ish Sodhi and Michael Bracewell picked up a wicket apiece, while Indian batters Ishan Kishan and Washington Sundar were both run out.

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates dismissing Daryl Mitchell 

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates dismissing Daryl Mitchell. Photograph: BCCI

New Zealand had posted a strong total of 176 in the first game on Friday, but were unable to repeat that on a pitch that offered plenty of turn, and India's bowlers put them under pressure throughout the innings.

Five Indian bowlers picked up a wicket before Arshdeep Singh dismissed Sodhi and Lockie Ferguson.

The third and final T20I of the series will take place in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
New Zealand Tour Of India 2023

NEW ZEALAND'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

