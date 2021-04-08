News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why Mumbai Indians picked Piyush Chawla...

Why Mumbai Indians picked Piyush Chawla...

Source: PTI
April 08, 2021 18:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Piyush Chawla is not only going to bring his game or skill sets to the team, but also his wealth of experience.'

Piyush chawla

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma says the former India spin ace has played a lot of games in the IPL, knows the format, the opposition well. Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Piyush Chawla is set to play a dual role for Mumbai Indians in the IPL this season.

Besides his skill-sets in pressure situations, the franchise is counting on his immense experience in mentoring the young spinners in the defending champions’ squad.

 

Mumbai Indians strengthened their spin department by adding the 32-year-old Chawla to the squad at the most recent auction.

"I have played with Piyush since U-19 days. And I know he is a very attacking bowler, which is something that we wanted in our spin bowling department," Rohit, who has led Mumbai Indians to a record five titles, said in a video posted on side's official Twitter handle.

"He was a good buy, to get him into our squad, one of the highest wicket-takers in the IPL. Played a lot of games in the IPL. He knows the format, he knows the oppositions, he knows the players," added Rohit. 

The 32-year-old Chawla, on his part, said it was great to be picked up by the holders.

"I am quite happy and excited because you want to be a part of a team which is a defending champion and has done so well in the IPL; so it's really nice," said Chawla.

Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket Operations and former India pacer Zaheer Khan said Chawla's experience will also help young Rahul Chahar.

"We value his experience very highly. We have Rahul Chahar also in the team, who is an upcoming, young talent. The experience of Piyush Chawla is surely going to help him as well," said Zaheer.

"Piyush Chawla is not only going to bring his game or skill sets to the team, but also his wealth of experience. He has been in pressure situations (and) he has a bigger role to play.

"He is going to be the senior-most spinner in the squad and with his experience, I am sure he will be able to mentor all these spinners which have in the squad and sharing those experiences has always worked," added Zaheer. 

Chawla also said that it is important to have an understanding with other spinners in the squad.

"I have seen Rahul (Chahar) and played cricket with Jayant (Yadav) and Krunal (Pandya), so it is very important to share each other's experience, because there might be things which Krunal knows and I don't. The things I know, that Rahul doesn't know. So, it is important to develop an understanding and you can take it forward," said Chawla.

Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 14's lung-opener in Chennai on Friday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Vihari likely to play for Warwickshire next week
Vihari likely to play for Warwickshire next week
Which IPL team is Usain Bolt cheering for?
Which IPL team is Usain Bolt cheering for?
Expect the guys to play with intensity: Kohli
Expect the guys to play with intensity: Kohli
Mukesh Ambani to appeal against Sebi penalty
Mukesh Ambani to appeal against Sebi penalty
Vihari likely to play for Warwickshire next week
Vihari likely to play for Warwickshire next week
Bhuvneshwar nominated for ICC monthly award
Bhuvneshwar nominated for ICC monthly award
Mumbai to halt vaccine drive from Friday, if...: Mayor
Mumbai to halt vaccine drive from Friday, if...: Mayor

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

IPL: Which bowler has best economy rate?

IPL: Which bowler has best economy rate?

Consistent Mumbai Indians eye IPL hat-trick

Consistent Mumbai Indians eye IPL hat-trick

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use