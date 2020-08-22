Why Pakistan head coach Misbah may be asked to quit as chief selector

Source:

August 22, 2020 22:39 IST

IMAGE: Pakistan Cricket Board are considering appointing a high-profile former fast bowler to replace head coach Misbah-ul-Haq as the chief selector. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images for ECB

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq could be asked to relinquish his role as chief selector after the team returns from England as the cricket authorities are considering appointing a new person for the top job.



According to a PCB source, a high-profile former fast bowler is under consideration to replace Misbah as the chief selector.

"The PCB now feels that it is best if the burden was reduced on Misbah and allow him to focus on his job as head coach as there are a number of important ICC events coming up in the next three years," the source said.



"Wasim Khan the PCB CEO was in England recently and has also observed from close quarters how Misbah is handling both responsibilities. Wasim also spoke to Misbah in England and having a new chief selector is now an option for the Board," he stated.



"When Misbah was initially appointed as head coach and chief selector last year, the first person in Pakistan cricket history to be given this dual role, there was skepticism whether the former captain would be able to do justice to both responsibilities," the source further added.



He said that the option of having a new chief selector is also under consideration because the Board wants to inject more life into the selection process.



"A former fast bowler known for his outspoken comments and who was a big star in his playing days is under consideration and after the England series is over things will be finalized with him," the source said.



He claimed that PCB had closely watched the selection process for the tests in England and felt that Misbah had not handled the pressure well.



"The feeling is that in the third Test where a fifth bowler should have been played and also one pacer rotated, Misbah came under pressure from the social media and media and retained Fawad Alam in the playing eleven," the source added.



The Board also recently inducted three new members on the national selection committee including former Test players, Basit Ali, Faisal Iqbal and Abdul Razzaq.



The source also confirmed that there is no danger to the captaincy tenure of Azhar Ali at least for the next few months.



"All this talk about him being removed as captain after the series is not happening because he has been appointed captain for 12 months by the Pakistan board," the source added.



"So after the England series Azhar has the opportunity to play in domestic cricket and get back his form and carry on as captain,” he said.



He said similarly the board had also given Babar Azam a 12-month tenure as captain of the white ball formats.



"Babar's tenure is more important as Pakistan prepares for the coming World Cups in T20 and 50-over formats."

Zimbabwe set to tour Pakistan in October-November



The Pakistan Cricket Board are all set to host Zimbabwe at home in October-November apart from starting off with their domestic season in a bio-secure environment to counter the COVID-19 threat.



"Dates are being finalised with Zimbabwe but tentatively they will come to Pakistan tentatively between October 10 to 15 and first remain in a two-week quarantine and have COVID-19 tests before starting their training," a PCB source informed on Saturday.



The PCB was presently busy in preparing the protocols for the bio-secure bubble in line with government SOPs in the COVID-19 situation, according to the source.



"The bio-secure bubble will be applicable for both the international series against Zimbabwe, probably the remaining four matches of the Pakistan Super League 5 and the entire domestic season," he said.



Zimbabwe was originally scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20 internationals but they have now requested the Pakistan Cricket Board to arrange a few extra matches for them.



"Their ODIs are part of the ICC Super League Championship but they want to play some extra matches as well," he said.