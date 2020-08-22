News
PIX: Tendulkar celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with family

August 22, 2020 14:56 IST
India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with his family, at his residence in Mumbai, on Saturday.

 

"Wishing everyone on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganpati Bappa Morya! Mangal Moorti Morya," Tendulkar captioned his pictures on Instagram.



Tendulkar offered prayers to Lord Ganesha along with wife Anjali, daughter Sara, mother Rajni along with a few other family members and friends.

A lot of his other well wishers attended the Ganpati celebrations virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ganesh Chaturthi, the birthday of Lord Ganesh, was celebrated on August 22.

Every year Ganesha, the lord of success and the destroyer of obstacles, is brought home and honoured during the ten-day festival.

