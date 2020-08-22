SEE: Rohit's virtual hug for fans after being honoured with Khel Ratna

Source:

'Keep supporting and I promise to bring much more laurels for the country.'

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma was honoured with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award for his ever-rising accomplishments with the bat. Photograph: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

India's ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday dedicated his Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award to all his fans for their unwavering support, saying this "wouldn't have been possible" without them.

Rohit, along with paddler Manika Batra, women's hockey captain Rani Rampal, wrestler Vinesh Phogat and para-athlete Mariyappan Thangavelu were this year awarded the country's highest sporting honour.

"It's been a wonderful ride and to receive such a sporting honour is a great privilege and I am very happy about it and I owe this to you all. Without your support, it wouldn't have been possible," India's white-ball vice-captain said on Twitter.



Rohit is the fourth cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli to receive the prestigious award.



"Keep supporting and I promise to bring much more laurels for the country.



"Since we are practising social distancing, a virtual hug from me to all of you guys," said the man who hit an unprecedented five hundreds in a single ODI World Cup during the 2019 edition in England.