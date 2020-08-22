News
SEE: Rohit's virtual hug for fans after being honoured with Khel Ratna

SEE: Rohit's virtual hug for fans after being honoured with Khel Ratna

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
August 22, 2020 18:47 IST
'Keep supporting and I promise to bring much more laurels for the country.'

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma was honoured with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award for his ever-rising accomplishments with the bat. Photograph: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

India's ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday dedicated his Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award to all his fans for their unwavering support, saying this "wouldn't have been possible" without them.

VIDEO: Kind courtesy, Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Rohit, along with paddler Manika Batra, women's hockey captain Rani Rampal, wrestler Vinesh Phogat and para-athlete Mariyappan Thangavelu were this year awarded the country's highest sporting honour.

 

"It's been a wonderful ride and to receive such a sporting honour is a great privilege and I am very happy about it and I owe this to you all. Without your support, it wouldn't have been possible," India's white-ball vice-captain said on Twitter.

Rohit is the fourth cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli to receive the prestigious award.

"Keep supporting and I promise to bring much more laurels for the country.

"Since we are practising social distancing, a virtual hug from me to all of you guys," said the man who hit an unprecedented five hundreds in a single ODI World Cup during the 2019 edition in England.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
