Rediff.com  » Cricket » KL Rahul donates PPE hoods to CISF personnel

KL Rahul donates PPE hoods to CISF personnel

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
August 22, 2020 14:38 IST
'The CISF is protecting us day and night. They are risking their lives so that we can live comfortably. It is not only mine but everybody's responsibility to make them feel safe and comfortable.'

KL Rahul

IMAGE: KL Rahul is among the many athletes to have helped the frontline workers amid the unprecedented health crisis, which has engulfed the entire world. Photograph: KL Rahul/Instagram

Playing the Good Samaritan, India's batting star K L Rahul donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) hoods to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel posted at Bengaluru airport, to help them fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

India has so far recorded nearly 30 lakh cases of COVID-19 with over 55,000 people succumbing to the contagious disease.

Talking about the pandemic, Rahul said, "The CISF is protecting us day and night. They are risking their lives so that we can live comfortably.

"It is not only mine but everybody's responsibility to make them feel safe and comfortable. This is just a small gesture from my end for them."

Rahul, who will lead Kings XI Punjab in the IPL starting next month in the United Arab Emirates, is among the many athletes to have helped the frontline workers amid the unprecedented health crisis, which has engulfed the entire world.

A philanthropist at heart, the elegant wicketkeeper-batsman has often been in news for his selfless gestures. Right from auctioning his ODI T20 jersey and donating his World Cup cricket kit to helping Thalassemia patients, he has inspired the youth of the country time and again.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
