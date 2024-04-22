News
Kohli fined half his match fees for violating code of conduct

Kohli fined half his match fees for violating code of conduct

Source: PTI
Last updated on: April 22, 2024 17:35 IST
Virat Kohli remonstrates with umpires after his controversial dismissal against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata on Sunday

IMAGE: RCB's Virat Kohli remonstrates with umpires after his controversial dismissal against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for code of conduct violation in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

 

Kohli was seen remonstrating with the umpires after a controversial dismissal.

Kohli was in full flow, scoring a brisk 18 runs off just seven balls, before KKR's Harshit Rana took a return catch to dismiss the star batter, as it became a pivotal moment in RCB's narrow one-run loss while chasing a challenging target of 223 at Eden Gardens.

The new Hawk-Eye technology to determine no-balls for height was used when TV umpire Michael Gough deemed a waist-high delivery from Rana fair.

Kohli was convinced the delivery from Harshit Rana was a no-ball due to its height.

Kohli left the field an agitated man after having an animated discussion with the on-field umpire.

The frustrated Kohli knocked the waste-bin located near away team dressing room in anger.

"Mr Virat Kohli, Batter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 36 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on April 21, 2024," an IPL statement read.

"Kohli committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction.

"For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the statement added.

A Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct refers to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision".

