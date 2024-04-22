KKR Vs RCB: Who Took Best Catch? VOTE!

Quick-fire half-centuries by Will Jacks and Rajat Patidar were not enough for Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they succumbed to an agonising one run defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

Other than the batters, some excellent catching from both teams was the highlight at the hallowed Eden Gardens. Here are the best catches of the evening...

Cameron Green

Cameron Green took a stunning catch to dismiss Angkrish Raghuvanshi off Yash Dayal.

In the sixth over, the right-hander flicked a full delivery off his pads as Green took a stunning catch at midwicket. The lanky Australian backtracked and leapt high to pluck the ball one-handed and managed to hold on despite falling on the ground.

Rajat Patidar

Patidar took a vital catch to send back danger man Phil Salt. With Sunil Narine struggling to get going, Salt went on the attack in the early overs.

He took apart the RCB bowlers in the Powerplay, smashing a quickfire 48 from 14 balls, with three sixes and seven fours. The right-hander heaved the length ball from Mohammad Siraj across the line but was caught at deep square leg by Patidar, who pouched the simple offering.

Virat Kohli

RCB's bowlers did extremely well to keep Sunil Narine quiet in the early overs. They resorted to bowling a yorker line on the pads to keep the West Indian in check in the Powerplay.

The KKR opener struggled to 10 from 15 balls before he miscued the slower wide delivery from Yash Dayal and was caught at long-off by Kohli.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

KKR youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi took an important catch in the deep to get rid of the well-set Will Jacks.

Jacks rallied RCB after a horror start, smashing 55 from 32 balls, with five sixes and four fours, before he holed out Andre Russell to Raghuvanshi at long-on, who took a well-judged catch over his head.

That wicket proved to be the turning point as RCB lost four wickets in the space of two overs.

Harshit Rana

KKR Pacer Harshit Rana dealt RCB a huge early blow with Virat Kohli's wicket in the third over.

Kohli miscued a high full toss, much slower in pace, straight back and was caught by the bowler Rana on his follow through for 18.

Kohli was unhappy with the decision as he believed that the full toss was above waist height. He took the review, but the decision was upheld as the slower full toss dipped enough to be below the waist level at the point of impact, replays showed.

Kohli remonstrated with the umpires before making the long way back to the dugout.

Venkatesh Iyer

Opening the innings with Kohli, Faf du Plessis was dealing in singles before he lofted Mitchell Starc over mid off for a four.

After Kohli fell, he was the next one back in the dugout just when it looked like he found his touch.

Varun Chakravarthy came into the attack and struck first ball, a full ball on the stumps, du Plessis tried to hit it over the in field but Venky Iyer dove to his left and completed a good low catch at mid-on to send back the RCB captain for 7.

