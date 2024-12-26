News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Why Kohli is getting out to balls outside off...

Why Kohli is getting out to balls outside off...

Source: PTI
December 26, 2024 12:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Last two-three innings have not gone the way I wanted to. I have not been disciplined enough to stick in there and really grind it out.'

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli has scores of 5, 100 not out, 7, 11 and 3 in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series, most of his dismissals via the ball outside the off-stump. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Virat Kohli has admitted he hasn’t been disciplined enough in his last two-three innings of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series and plans to take a lot more time before going for his strokes in the remaining two Tests.

Majority of the Indian superstar’s dismissals have come via the ball outside the off-stump, reminiscent of his struggles in England back in 2014. His bat has gone quiet following a memorable hundred in Perth.

 

"Last two-three innings have not gone the way I wanted to. I have not been disciplined enough to stick in there and really grind it out. That is the challenge Test cricket brings," Kohli told Fox Sports before the start of the Boxing Day Test on Thursday.

Kohli went on to say that the pitches have been spicier compared to India's previous tours Down Under.

"Obviously, these pitches are more lively than the last time we played here. There is a different approach that is required and that is something I have taken a lot of pride in, to go out there and counter different conditions and step up when the team wants me to.

"The idea is to get stuck in, go in there get your eyes set in, play enough number of balls before you start playing your game but respect the conditions foremost," said Kohli.

The 36-year-old has scores of 5, 100 not out, 7, 11 and 3 in the series.

On Day 1 of the ongoing fourth Test between Australia and India, Kohli was involved in a physical exchange with Australian debutant Sam Konstas, who smashed a sensational 60 off 65 balls in the opening session.

Asked about India's performance in the first three Tests with the series locked at 1-1, he replied: "We have played some really good cricket here (at MCG). Last time around we won; the year before we won as well. It is just about understanding where the series is placed and that takes away the pressure on individuals. Now it is all to play for.

"It is 1-1, we want to have a strong Test match here and try to go up in the series heading into Sydney."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Santa Dhoni Spreads Christmas Magic!
Santa Dhoni Spreads Christmas Magic!
Will ICC ban Kohli for 'inappropriate contact'?
Will ICC ban Kohli for 'inappropriate contact'?
Neutral Venue Cricket: Who Loses Out?
Neutral Venue Cricket: Who Loses Out?
RSS magazine contradicts Bhagwat on Sambhal dispute
RSS magazine contradicts Bhagwat on Sambhal dispute
'Never Be Another Zakir Hussain'
'Never Be Another Zakir Hussain'
Jaipur crash: Death struck moments before her stop
Jaipur crash: Death struck moments before her stop
Small stocks reap big gains for investors in 2024
Small stocks reap big gains for investors in 2024

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
PICS: Konstas, Khawaja put Australia in the saddle
PICS: Konstas, Khawaja put Australia in the saddle
Konstas Clashes With Kohli At MCG
Konstas Clashes With Kohli At MCG

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances