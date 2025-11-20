Why Kevin Pietersen Loves India

'India gave me its heart first. So India will always have mine.'

IMAGE: Kevin Pietersen with members of an indigenous community in Assam during a visit to the state for rhino conservation efforts. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kevin Pietersen shares a warm and enduring bond with India, a connection that has grown stronger over the years through cricket, travel, and strong social connections.

KP, who has successfully transitioned into a prominent commentator since his retirement in 2018, often takes to social media to share his experiences in India -- from cricket memories to wildlife encounters, particularly in the country's tiger reserves. His admiration for Indian culture, cuisine, and hospitality has also been a recurring theme.

South African-born Pietersen is a vocal advocate for protecting India's endangered species and has praised conservation initiatives by both the Indian government and NGOs. He has visited the Ranthambore National Park for tiger safaris, shot a documentary on rhino conservation in Kaziranga, and supported various conservation efforts.

Known for his outspoken yet affable persona, the elegant right-hander never shies away from expressing his views on affairs related to Indian cricket, often earning both bouquets and brickbats from social media users.

On Wednesday, he shared a heart-felt message via his 'X' handle, revealing the reasons for his deep love for India.

IMAGE: Kevin Pietersen at the Chaudhary Charan Singh international airport in Lucknow. Photograph: ANI Photo

'People often ask why I seem so 'pro' India. Answer is simple: In over 20 years and dozens of trips, I have NEVER once faced disrespect, negativity, backstabbing or bad energy there. Not once! Only love, kindness, loyalty, warmth and respect -- every single time,' KP posted.

'I've made lifelong friendships there that I treasure. Friends who became family. Brothers for life. I know respect has to be earned -- and I like to think I earned mine by producing the goods on the cricket field year after year, giving my everything! Whether it was against India or for an IPL team.

'When a country and its people give you nothing but pure positive energy your entire adult life, that love gets returned tenfold. India gave me its heart first. So India will always have mine. Forever grateful. KP'.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals Mentor Kevin Pietersen with DC Captain Axar Patel. Photograph: ANI Photo

It was in Indian domestic cricket where KP first showcased glimpses of his extraordinary talent. He was a member of the England A side which took part in the 2003-2004 Duleep Trophy after BCCI took a groundbreaking decision to include overseas teams in its zonal competitions for the first time in forty years.

The uncapped Pietersen was the standout performer of the tournament, topping the batting charts by aggregating 345 runs at an average of 86.25 in four innings, including two centuries and a fifty.

He has also represented multiple IPL franchises over several seasons, including the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), and Rising Pune Supergiant.

Pietersen's stint in the league not only boosted his popularity among Indian fans but also strengthened his relationships with players, coaches, and support staff across teams. Many of these associations have since grown into lasting friendships.