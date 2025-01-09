HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Why K L Rahul won't be picked for England series

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 09, 2025 23:00 IST

K L Rahul

IMAGE: K L Rahul is fighting for the wicketkeeper-batter's slot in the Champions Trophy squad alongside Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson. Photograph: BCCI

India batter K L Rahul is set to miss the white-ball series against England, starting in Kolkata on January 22, after requesting a 'break' from the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

The series, comprising of five T20s and three ODIs, holds significance as it precedes the ICC Champions Trophy, starting on February 19.

However, Rahul will be available for selection for the ICC Champions Trophy next month. India will play all their games in Dubai while the rest of the matches will be held in host nation Pakistan.
 
"He has sought a break for the England series but he will be available for selection for Champions Trophy," a BCCI source told PTI

on Thursday.

While the high-profile India batting crumbled in the Test series in Australia, Rahul was among the few batters who got runs. He was the third highest run-getter for India with 276 runs in 10 innings at an average of 30.66.

Though ahead in the pecking order, Rahul is fighting for the wicketkeeper-batter's slot in the Champions Trophy squad alongside Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson.

Rahul had also sought rest from Karnataka's matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Their quarter-final will be played over the weekend.

 

It remains to be seen if he will be available for Karnataka's Ranji Trophy campaign with head coach Gautam Gambhir highlighting the need to play domestic cricket for all India cricketers post the series loss in Australia.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
